Ubuntu: ROS, Ubuntu MATE Is Coming To The Raspberry Pi 4, Newsletter and Blue Color Wallpapers
ROS 101: An Intro to the Robot Operating System
Here's everything you need to know about the open-source Robot Operating System (ROS) and how you can get started creating your first project!
Confirmed: Ubuntu MATE Is Coming To The Raspberry Pi 4
The Raspberry Pi 4 is a serious leap over the last generation, and with an option 4GB of RAM it can finally deliver a solid desktop PC experience.
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 585
10 Best Blue Color Wallpapers for Ubuntu Desktop
BLUE the color of the ocean and the sky and water, three of the most fascinating things in human race. Ever wondered why blue and its different shades are popularly used colors in many work places interiors? Well Blue is a soothing color which keeps the mind calm as ocean and improves concentration which inspires creativity and out of the box thinking.
Many of us get bored of default wallpapers bundled with any operating system or we not even care what wallpaper is placed on our desktop screen, we just concentrate on the work but you know what it matters. Even a glance at something that inspires freshness and calmness matter during long working hours hence beautiful wallpaper in the back can help you go an extra mile.
Does Your KDE Plasma Desktop Look This Good? It Can if You Follow This
I find myself pining after the KDE Plasma desktop a lot of late, a feeling that the following YouTube video (a link to which landed in my inbox over the weekend) has made 10x worse! I use GNOME Shell because, by and large, I’m a defaults kinda guy. It’s what Ubuntu offers so I lap it up. But the recent Plasma 5.16 release (in particular) has really whet my appetite for DEs dished up elsewhere. Sam, the guy who keeps this site ticking over, isn’t helping matters. He switched to the Plasma desktop on his Arch machine a few months back and has done nothing but sing its praises since! But me? I know GNOME Shell. I know how it works. I know what it can be made to look. Plasma? I’m far less versed in Plasma’s proficiencies and possibilities, settings and style.
Khadas Introduces VIM3 Raspberry Pi Competitor Line With Two Launch Configurations
If you're the type to dabble with Raspberry Pi, but wish there were alternatives to muck about with, you may be in luck. A new alternative to the diminutive computer is available via Khadas: the VIM3, which comes in both Basic and Pro versions priced at $99 and $139 respectively. Khadas, which manufactures single-board computers (SBCs) similar to that of the Raspberry Pi itself, has both models of its VIM3 lineup of SBCs available for purchase now, with shipping scheduled for mid-August.
