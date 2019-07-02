Does Your KDE Plasma Desktop Look This Good? It Can if You Follow This
I find myself pining after the KDE Plasma desktop a lot of late, a feeling that the following YouTube video (a link to which landed in my inbox over the weekend) has made 10x worse!
I use GNOME Shell because, by and large, I’m a defaults kinda guy. It’s what Ubuntu offers so I lap it up. But the recent Plasma 5.16 release (in particular) has really whet my appetite for DEs dished up elsewhere.
Sam, the guy who keeps this site ticking over, isn’t helping matters. He switched to the Plasma desktop on his Arch machine a few months back and has done nothing but sing its praises since!
But me? I know GNOME Shell. I know how it works. I know what it can be made to look. Plasma? I’m far less versed in Plasma’s proficiencies and possibilities, settings and style.
Khadas Introduces VIM3 Raspberry Pi Competitor Line With Two Launch Configurations
If you're the type to dabble with Raspberry Pi, but wish there were alternatives to muck about with, you may be in luck. A new alternative to the diminutive computer is available via Khadas: the VIM3, which comes in both Basic and Pro versions priced at $99 and $139 respectively. Khadas, which manufactures single-board computers (SBCs) similar to that of the Raspberry Pi itself, has both models of its VIM3 lineup of SBCs available for purchase now, with shipping scheduled for mid-August.
Android Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
-
Hey dude, how is it going? As I had promised you all in my previous post that I will start a new project, well, here we go! This project will take a few weeks to complete and the main reason I have created this project is to demonstrate to you all what can a developer achieve with the Pandas module.
Before we start to write python code please make sure you have installed the latest version of PyCharm because we are going to use PyCharm IDE to develop this project.
Once you have the PyCharm installed on your computer, go to File->New Project and create a new Python project from there onward. I assume you are already familiar with PyCharm IDE so I will not go into detail on how to create a new Python project. After you have created a new project, you need to create a Python file under the project folder, again, I assume you have already known that!
Then just go ahead and install the Pandas module with PyCharm through the below steps : File->Settings->Project:yournewproject/Project Interpretor, under the right part of the box, click on the plus sign, then enter “Pandas” in the pop-up search box and then install the pandas package.
-
In this series, I’ve been covering new developments of Shenandoah GC coming up in JDK 13. In part 1, I looked at the switch to load reference barriers, and, in part 2, I looked at plans for eliminating an extra word per object. In this article, I’ll look at a new architecture and a new operating system that Shenandoah GC will be working with.
-
With the now released git-cinnabar 0.5.2, the cinnabarclone feature is enabled by default, which means it doesn’t need to be enabled manually anymore.
Cinnabarclone is to git-cinnabar what clonebundles is to Mercurial (to some extent). Clonebundles allow Mercurial to download a pre-generated bundle of a repository, which reduces work on the server side. Similarly, Cinnabarclone allows git-cinnabar to download a pre-generated bundle of the git form of a Mercurial repository.
-
Machine learning is growing in popularity and capability, but for a majority of people it is still a black box that we don’t fully understand. The team at MindsDB is working to change this state of affairs by creating an open source tool that is easy to use without a background in data science. By simplifying the training and use of neural networks, and making their logic explainable, they hope to bring AI capabilities to more people and organizations. In this interview George Hosu and Jorge Torres explain how MindsDB is built, how to use it for your own purposes, and how they view the current landscape of AI technologies. This is a great episode for anyone who is interested in experimenting with machine learning and artificial intelligence. Give it a listen and then try MindsDB for yourself.
-
Today in our final part of the 3 part series I will be covering the creation of actual REST APIs with PyTest.
For those new the series, you can look at part 1 to understand the various tools that I will be using to create REST API endpoints of a expenses manager.
Besides that look at part 2 in mocking the API endpoints for prototyping your API designs.
-
Regardless if you are a systems language programmer, DevOps, performance engineer or wear other hats, the more you know about the Operating System, the more you can do your job better. Take all prevailing Unix-like Operating Systems as an example, from kernel to command line tools, they are almost implemented in C. To study related source code can make you delve into Operating System internal deeper. E.g., I knew there is a taskset command which can bind specified process of a dedicated CPU, but I wanted to know the magic behind it, so I went through its code. Then I learned 2 things: [...]
Recent comments
2 hours 33 min ago
2 hours 52 min ago
2 hours 59 min ago
3 hours 2 min ago
5 hours 12 min ago
5 hours 27 min ago
5 hours 38 min ago
12 hours 9 min ago
14 hours 10 min ago
16 hours 19 sec ago