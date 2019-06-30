Today in Techrights
- EPO Management Exacerbates Its Patent Invalidity Crisis by Rushing Examination Even Further in New Pilots
- The EPO is More Interested in Silencing Its Critics Than in Actually Correcting Injustices
- My Response to Jim Jagielski (Regarding Microsoft)
- Librethreat Database Entries: How Proprietary Software Giants Seek to Destroy Free/Open Source Software
- Links 1/7/2019: KaOS 2019.07 and Mageia 7 Released
- Links 1/7/2019: Linux 5.2 RC7, 4MLinux 30.0 Beta
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 566 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
How to Install Ubuntu Linux as WSL in Windows 10
You must have heard the news that Microsoft is working to bring full featured Linux distributions in Windows 10 which can be used without using VM. This is how you can get basic Ubuntu Linux in Windows 10.
Ubuntu: ROS, Ubuntu MATE Is Coming To The Raspberry Pi 4, Newsletter and Blue Color Wallpapers
Red Hat's New OpenShift on OpenStack Reference Architecture and Fedora Outsourcing Code/Hosting to Microsoft Again
Does Your KDE Plasma Desktop Look This Good? It Can if You Follow This
I find myself pining after the KDE Plasma desktop a lot of late, a feeling that the following YouTube video (a link to which landed in my inbox over the weekend) has made 10x worse! I use GNOME Shell because, by and large, I’m a defaults kinda guy. It’s what Ubuntu offers so I lap it up. But the recent Plasma 5.16 release (in particular) has really whet my appetite for DEs dished up elsewhere. Sam, the guy who keeps this site ticking over, isn’t helping matters. He switched to the Plasma desktop on his Arch machine a few months back and has done nothing but sing its praises since! But me? I know GNOME Shell. I know how it works. I know what it can be made to look. Plasma? I’m far less versed in Plasma’s proficiencies and possibilities, settings and style.
Recent comments
7 min 22 sec ago
18 min 26 sec ago
5 hours 22 min ago
5 hours 41 min ago
5 hours 49 min ago
5 hours 51 min ago
8 hours 1 min ago
8 hours 17 min ago
8 hours 28 min ago
14 hours 59 min ago