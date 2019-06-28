Cinnamon 4.2 Early Testing
it's been a while since posted a post here, but that's because of my work load which was way so hectic, so i didn't have time to post an update on Slackware or other things related to Slackware, but for today, i will make an exception since it's time to play with Cinnamon 4.2, the latest release of Cinnamon, which is yet to be announced, but the tarballs are already released on their github project page.
There's no news yet on their blog, but i'm guessing they will release it soon after they mark it as stable. It took several minor releases to ensure stability and compatibility in Cinnamon based on past track records. We had some minor issue dealing with cinnamon-settings-daemon for Slackware-Current since they moved to support newer UPower 0.99 API while in Slackware, we still use the old UPower 0.9.23. In the end, upstream patched a bit, but i'm not really sure the power management component works best since i haven't tried it yet on a laptop (desktop is fine).
Also new: Cinnamon 4.2.0
Games: GOG, Linux Gaming News Punch, Various New Games, New Valve Stats and Godot Engine 4.0 Updates
-
It's not just Steam doing a big event at the moment, as both Humble Store and GOG just released two new sales events.
First up we have the DRM-Freedom Sale from Humble Store and as the name suggests, all games included have DRM-free builds available. For those of you who like to make sure you get a Steam key and a proper DRM-free backup, you can find some sweet Linux gaming deals inside like...
-
Has it been a week already? Yes it has, Episode 19 of the Linux Gaming News Punch is here to help you keep track of a few interesting topics over the last week or so.
-
Not only has Rocket League moved onto the second phase of the Radical Summer event complete with a new time-limited game mode, it's also about to turn four.
As the sequel to Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars, Rocket League released on July 7th back in 2015, it later came to Linux in September 2016 and it continues to remain a very popular title regularly pulling in over fifty thousand players and that's just on Steam. When trying it earlier, over two hundred thousand players were in-game overall.
-
During Gamelab 2019 at a panel hosted by GamesIndustry.biz, Paradox Interactive's former CEO Fredrik Wester (now the Executive Chairman of the Board at Paradox Interactive) talked about the cut "platform holders" take from sales and they're not impressed.
The one this always comes back to is Valve's store Steam, which has a standard 30% cut they take from developers. Although, they did tweak this for higher earning games in December last year so for games that earn $10 million it's reduced to 25% and 20% at $50 million.
-
While Linux usage of Steam as a percentage has generally been flat or ticking up slightly each month since last year when Valve introduced Steam Play for allowing many Windows games to run gracefully on Linux, during June was the first time in a while seeing a decline.
-
Fantasy Strike is a fighting game that's designed to be streamlined and welcoming to new players, while also being great for veterans of the genre and it's launching soon.
Developed by Sirlin Games, which includes David Sirlin who was previously the lead designer on Super Street Fighter II HD Remix (which was highly rated) so they certainly know their fighting games.
-
The International 2019 tournament that starts in August just hit a recording-breaking prize pool sum.
When players buy the Dota 2 Battle Pass, 25% of it goes towards the prize pool for the tournament while giving players a bunch of extras. Last year's prize pool was a total of around $25,532,177 which itself was record-breaking at the time. This year though, it's broken it yet again with it currently sitting at $25,654,923 and there's still quite a lot of time to go.
-
Godot lead developer Juan Linietsky has been spending much of his time working on porting their open-source game engine to Vulkan for the Godot 4.0 release to follow Godot 3.2. Good progress is being made in getting this increasingly popular game engine rendering with Vulkan.
Linietsky notes the large amount of initialization code needed to get Vulkan going, preparations for rendering device abstraction in Godot 4, and other architectural changes compared to OpenGL.
-
While the rest of the Godot contributors are focused on finalizing 3.2 for release, I'm almost exclusively dedicating myself to porting the engine to Vulkan, as part of the 4.0 release effort. This is so far an exciting adventure and I'm learning a lot about it.
Recent comments
5 min 19 sec ago
12 min 50 sec ago
13 min 45 sec ago
15 min 46 sec ago
23 min 9 sec ago
1 hour 5 min ago
2 hours 4 min ago
2 hours 15 min ago
7 hours 20 min ago
7 hours 39 min ago