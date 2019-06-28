Programming Leftovers
Jupyter Notebook 101
Last year, I released a book entitled Jupyter Notebook 101. In celebration of a successful launch, I have decided to do a little contest.
Jupyter and data science in Fedora
Most modern data scientists use Python. And an important part of their work is EDA (exploratory data analysis). EDA is a manual and interactive process that retrieves data, explores its features, searches for correlations, and uses plotted graphics to visualize and understand how data is shaped and prototypes predictive models.
Jupyter is a web application perfect for this task. Jupyter works with Notebooks, documents that mix rich text including beautifully rendered math formulas (thanks to mathjax), blocks of code and code output, including graphics.
One CI/CD pipeline per product to rule them all
When I joined the cloud ops team, responsible for cloud operations and engineering process streamlining, at WorkSafeBC, I shared my dream for one instrumented pipeline, with one continuous integration build and continuous deliveries for every product.
According to Lukas Klose, flow (within the context of software engineering) is "the state of when a system produces value at a steady and predictable rate." I think it is one of the greatest challenges and opportunities, especially in the complex domain of emergent solutions. Strive towards a continuous and incremental delivery model with consistent, efficient, and quality solutions, building the right things and delighting our users. Find ways to break down our systems into smaller pieces that are valuable on their own, enabling teams to deliver value incrementally. This requires a change of mindset for both business and engineering.
What makes a good code review in DevOps?
Improving the software development lifecycle, the speed we deliver software to customers, and the quality of that software are all great premises of DevOps. They are goals that the tools and techniques prescribed by the DevOps movement attempt to achieve. As a developer, I feel freer to make changes rapidly, not just to source code, but also to infrastructure and configuration code. As a DevOps practitioner, my goal is to balance that freedom with quality and security. How? One tool we can use is code reviews.
The DataFrame Object in Pandas
DataFrame Object in Pandas is used to plot the data table as well as to keep the data for the later usage. Let us look at a few examples below.
Hello and welcome back, in this article we will take a look at the DataFrame object and its usages. We will continue to look at the usage of other Objects before we will actually start to create this new web analytics project.
Before anything, let us create the DataFrame object.
Experience the Ubuntu system on the new tiny CHUWI MiniBook
In just one week, the crowd-funding target of CHUWI MiniBook, launched by this chinese OEM manufacturer has went over the set goal by 1632% with the crowdfunding amount exceeding $410,000. It has been backed by 1,458 supporters and this number is still growing. Since a lot of users are asking whether CHUWI MiniBook supports the Linux system. Today we will show you the experience of installing the Ubuntu system on this tiny laptop, which will help more UMPC enthusiasts make purchasing decisions.
What are Symbolic Links in Linux and Why are They Used
This detailed tutorial tells you what are symbolic links, how to create a symbolic links and other important things associated with symlinks.
Backbox Linux Releases Update To Version 6.0
While I was away last month I got an interesting email/request by Backbox Linux Community Staff to release an article covering the release of their latest version; upgraded to version 6.0. Before getting into that however, for those of you whom might be unfamiliar with the product, Backbox Linux is an increasingly popular ethical hacking and penetration testing Linux distro – complete with all of the most modern tools and programs utilized by professionals working in these fields. In fact, Backbox Linux made Rogue Security Labs list of the most popular/widely used hacking-based Operating Systems earlier this year after receiving a review of it from “Al1ne3737” – formerly of “Pryzraky.”
Security and DRM Leftovers
