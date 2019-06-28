Fedora, CentOS and Red Hat Cloudwashing
A Closer Look at Fedora Projects
The Fedora Project is a community of people working together to build free and open source software platform and to collaborate on and share user-focused solutions built on that platform. It makes an operating system and make it easy for people to do useful stuff with it.
Actually, they produce several operating systems, or editions. The one that new contributors are most likely to be interested in, and focused on, is Fedora Workstation. Fedora Workstation has a wide range of software that’s suitable for almost anyone. All of the software provided with Fedora is open source and free to download and use.
CWS : Complete guide to install CentOS Web Panel
Centos Web Panel is a free web hosting tool that provides a GUI for quick & easy management of the of servers, both VPS & Dedicated, with minimum efforts. Its available to install & use on RPM based distributions, like CentOS, RHEL etc.
Centos Web Panel comes with lots for features & services, it automatically installs LAMP stack along wth varnish cache. Some other features & services are ,
Introduction to cloud-native application environment architecture
Cloud-native environment architecture can be challenging to understand. To help make sense of it for application developers and software/system architects, I will attempt to explain the various parts and how they work together. Toward this end, I find it helpful to think about the architecture in four separate layers: application software development, service scaling, application network, and container orchestration platform.
In this article, I will describe the first technology layer: application software development. I drew the following diagram to make these concepts easier to visualize.
Experience the Ubuntu system on the new tiny CHUWI MiniBook
In just one week, the crowd-funding target of CHUWI MiniBook, launched by this chinese OEM manufacturer has went over the set goal by 1632% with the crowdfunding amount exceeding $410,000. It has been backed by 1,458 supporters and this number is still growing. Since a lot of users are asking whether CHUWI MiniBook supports the Linux system. Today we will show you the experience of installing the Ubuntu system on this tiny laptop, which will help more UMPC enthusiasts make purchasing decisions.
What are Symbolic Links in Linux and Why are They Used
This detailed tutorial tells you what are symbolic links, how to create a symbolic links and other important things associated with symlinks.
Backbox Linux Releases Update To Version 6.0
While I was away last month I got an interesting email/request by Backbox Linux Community Staff to release an article covering the release of their latest version; upgraded to version 6.0. Before getting into that however, for those of you whom might be unfamiliar with the product, Backbox Linux is an increasingly popular ethical hacking and penetration testing Linux distro – complete with all of the most modern tools and programs utilized by professionals working in these fields. In fact, Backbox Linux made Rogue Security Labs list of the most popular/widely used hacking-based Operating Systems earlier this year after receiving a review of it from “Al1ne3737” – formerly of “Pryzraky.”
Security and DRM Leftovers
