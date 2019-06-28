Experience the Ubuntu system on the new tiny CHUWI MiniBook
In just one week, the crowd-funding target of CHUWI MiniBook, launched by this chinese OEM manufacturer has went over the set goal by 1632% with the crowdfunding amount exceeding $410,000. It has been backed by 1,458 supporters and this number is still growing.
Since a lot of users are asking whether CHUWI MiniBook supports the Linux system. Today we will show you the experience of installing the Ubuntu system on this tiny laptop, which will help more UMPC enthusiasts make purchasing decisions.
What are Symbolic Links in Linux and Why are They Used
This detailed tutorial tells you what are symbolic links, how to create a symbolic links and other important things associated with symlinks.
Backbox Linux Releases Update To Version 6.0
While I was away last month I got an interesting email/request by Backbox Linux Community Staff to release an article covering the release of their latest version; upgraded to version 6.0. Before getting into that however, for those of you whom might be unfamiliar with the product, Backbox Linux is an increasingly popular ethical hacking and penetration testing Linux distro – complete with all of the most modern tools and programs utilized by professionals working in these fields. In fact, Backbox Linux made Rogue Security Labs list of the most popular/widely used hacking-based Operating Systems earlier this year after receiving a review of it from “Al1ne3737” – formerly of “Pryzraky.”
Security and DRM Leftovers
-
A vulnerability in the Binary File Descriptor (BFD) library, as distributed in GNU Binutils could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service (DoS) condition on a targeted system.The vulnerability is due to a heap-based buffer over-read condition that exists in the _brd_doprntfunction, as defined in the bfd.c source code file of the affected software. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by submitting malicious executable and linkable format (ELF) input to the targeted system. A successful exploit could cause the affected software to stop responding or crash, resulting in a DoS condition.Proof-of-concept (PoC) code that demonstrates an exploit of this vulnerability is publicly available.The vendor has confirmed the vulnerability and released software updates.
-
The collector installers were straightforward, but we found the server to be confusing. We had trouble getting all VMs to report back to the cloud server. Additionally, we were unable to get the Ubuntu machine installed and reporting correctly.
We were able to get the CentOS machine online and connected, but when we went back and checked on it, it was in a disconnected state. The reasons for this were unclear to us, and, we concluded, the Linux offerings need some work.
-
I've long said that the main tools in the Open Source security space, OpenSSL and GnuPG (gpg), are broken and only a complete re-write will solve this. And that is still pending as nobody came forward with the funding. It's not a sexy topic, so it has to get really bad before it'll get better.
Gpg has a UI that is close to useless. That won't substantially change with more bolted-on improvements.
Now Robert J. Hansen and Daniel Kahn Gillmor had somebody add ~50k signatures (read 1, 2, 3, 4 for the glory details) to their keys and - oops - they say that breaks gpg.
But does it?
-
Researchers from cybersecurity firm Check Point have uncovered a Facebook campaign that has been spreading malware since 2014. The campaign was operating under the posts that discussed the political situation in Libya.
Notorious Remote Access Trojans (RATs) like SpyNote, Houdini and Remcos were spread through Facebook pages and it is believed that the residents of Libya, the US, China, and Europe have been affected by it.
-
"The books will stop working": That's the substance of the reminder that Microsoft sent to customers for their ebook store, reminding them that, as announced in April, the company is getting out of the ebook business because it wasn't profitable enough for them, and when they do, they're going to shut off their DRM servers, which will make the books stop working.
Almost exactly fifteen years ago, I gave an influential, widely cited talk at Microsoft Research where I predicted this exact outcome. I don't feel good about the fact that I got it right. This is a fucking travesty.
-
If you hadn't noticed by now, Trump's efforts to use tariffs to somehow magically improve the country's standing in the world aren't based on much in the way of sound logic or economic theory. And companies who've been forced to reconfigure and relocate their entire supply chains (to countries like Taiwan) to avoid massive penalties are likely to just pass those costs on to American consumers, something said consumers haven't really fully grokked yet. Countless CEOs think the entire gambit is immeasurably stupid, but have been hesitant to be too pointed in their criticism for fear of upsetting administration regulators.
As the actual bill comes due however, consumers are likely to wake up from their slumber. Maybe.
Case in point: Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo this week fired off a letter to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, warning the Trump administration's plan to bump Chinese tariffs from 10 to 25 percent will have a profoundly-negative impact on the game industry. With 96 percent of game consoles made in China last year, the act of reconfiguring their entire supply chains will have a massive impact on the sector's bottom line and the numerous connecting companies that tendril out from the big three gaming giants.
Recent comments
12 min 7 sec ago
13 min 54 sec ago
1 hour 36 min ago
2 hours 18 min ago
2 hours 25 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
2 hours 28 min ago
2 hours 36 min ago
3 hours 18 min ago
4 hours 17 min ago