Games: Aeon's End, Lamentum, Slay the Spire, Encodya
Aeon's End is another deck-builder now on Steam, it has some twists to set it apart
Handelabra Games (Sentinels of the Multiverse, One Deck Dungeon) have given the digital treatment to Aeon's End, a deck-building strategy game that's now in Early Access. Funded thanks to their Kickstarter, it's based on the board game of the same name.
Freaky looking pixel-art survival horror "Lamentum" is planning to support Linux, currently crowdfunding
Developer Obscure Tales emailed recently about their intriguing pixel-art survival horror "Lamentum", they're planning full Linux support and it's currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter.
The developer has clearly listed Linux as a platform both on the Kickstarter and Steam page, after I pointed out neither actually said anything about platforms so that's nice to see.
Set in New England during the mid-nineteenth century, the game takes place in a dark mansion full of dangers. The developer said that every action you take, can alter the course of the story which sounds interesting.
The excellent deck-builder "Slay the Spire" is getting a 4th free character, update out with touch-screen support
Slay the Spire fuses together a deck-builder card game with some roguelike mechanics to make it a very engrossing beast and it's set to get a little bit bigger.
After leaving Early Access back in January and going on to sell well above 1.5 million copies Slay the Spire is going to introduce a fourth playable character in a free DLC. Additionally, a large update just went out recently for the game.
Sci-fi point and click adventure "Encodya" now has a demo now freely available on itch.io
We've talked about Encodya before, a beautiful science fiction point and click in the making. The demo was given out to newsletter subscribers first, but as of today it is freely available to everybody on itch.io.
