The 2019 X.Org Developers Conference for "all-things open-source graphics" is coming up at the start of October. But if you've been wanting to talk about something related to the Linux kernel, Mesa, Wayland, or related components, this week is your last chance to apply.

The NVIDIA 418.52.14 Linux driver adds support for VK_EXT_calibrated_timestamps, VK_EXT_full_screen_exclusive, VK_EXT_shader_demote_to_helper_invocation, and VK_EXT_texel_buffer_alignment. The two later extensions are for new bits added with Vulkan 1.1.113 while the full-screen exclusive and calibrated timestamps are excited to finally see exposed in full by the NVIDIA Vulkan driver. VK_EXT_full_screen_exclusive has the potential of helping to improve performance by bypassing system composition (the compositor) during full-screen gaming, but of course does require games/engines to make use of this extension.

Mir 1.3 was released today as the newest version of Canonical's project making it easier to write desktop shells with Wayland support. Mir 1.3 has Wayland improvements around more eagerly sending buffer release events, more punctually executing work on the Wayland thread, and renaming of their zxdg_output_v1 protocol to zxdg_output_manager_v1.

The latest work by Valve open-source Linux graphics driver contributor Samuel Pitoiset is on offering Delta Color Compression (DCC) support for layers with the Vulkan RADV driver. On top of the Delta Color Compression support already within RADV, this Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver now has DCC support for Vulkan layers.

For those looking for a small form factor workstation-oriented graphics card or just a budget workstation GPU in general, AMD today announced the Radeon Pro WX 3200. This single-slot graphics card for $199 USD is based on AMD's Polaris architecture and not the newer Vega or Navi architecture. The WX 3200 has 10 compute units, 1.66 TFLOPS performance for compute, support for 4K/8K displays, and 4GB of GDDR5 video memory.

Groboards has launched an open-spec, Adafruit Feather-like “Giant Board” starting at $50. The 51 x 23mm SBC runs Linux on Microchip’s Cortex-A5-based SAMA5D SoC and can load more than 60 FeatherWing add-ons. In January, Groboards showed off a Giant Board SBC that adopts the Adafruit Feather form factor and supports FeatherWing add-on boards. Instead of the usual MCU, you get a beefier Cortex-A5-based Microchip SAMA5D27 SoC that runs Debian Linux. Now, the company has gone to Crowd Supply to sell the 51 x 23mm board starting at $50.

Audio With DeaDBeeF, Demise of Apple's "Pod" Empire, New Podcast About Go DeaDBeeF 1.8.1 Released! How to Install in Ubuntu 18.04 / Higher Deadbeef audio player 1.8.1 was released a few days ago with various bug-fixes and performance improvements for the 1.8 series.

Jony Ive ‘dispirited’ by Tim Cook’s lack of interest in product design: WSJ The WSJ report follows a similar piece published by Bloomberg last week. Both reports describe an Apple design team, led by Jony Ive, increasingly frustrated by his absence after the launch of the Apple Watch in 2015. They tell the story of a company that once put design at the forefront, progressively being led by operational concerns. Ive’s absence was “straining the cohesion central to product development,” according to the WSJ, causing several key design team members to leave Apple over the last few years.

Gabbing About Go | Coder Radio 364 Mike and Wes burrow into the concurrent world of Go and debate where it makes sense and where it may not. Plus gradual typing for Ruby, a new solution for Python packaging, and the real story behind Jony Ive’s exit.