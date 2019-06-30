Security Leftovers
Ransomware Hits Georgia Courts As Municipal Attacks Spread [iophk: "Windows TCO"]
"There’s definitely an increase or uptick in the amount of ransomware campaigns that we’re seeing out there, but it’s not specific to municipalities or state or federal organizations, it’s just pretty much across the board in every industry vertical," says David Kennedy, CEO of the penetration testing and incident response consultancy TrustedSec. "We’re working seven consecutive ransomware attacks right now—a couple of manufacturing, a couple of credit unions, and one local type of government incident."
Singapore Government Announces Third Bug Bounty Program
The latest bug bounty program, similar to the previous two, will be hosted by HackerOne. The project is conducted in collaboration with the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech).
HackerOne will invite approximately 200 international hackers and 100 local hackers to take part in the challenge, which offers payouts between $250 and $10,000 per vulnerability report. The program will run from July to August and results will be announced in September.
US officials are talking about banning end-to-end encryption again
A source believed to have been in attendance said, "The two paths were to either put out a statement or a general position on encryption, and [say] that they would continue to work on a solution, or to ask Congress for legislation," adding that the importance of the matter was reflected by the attendance of a group of Number 2s (from different stakeholder agencies, it's not a scatological reference).
The problem for end users doesn't end with the NSA getting a better foothold on your WhatsApp chats because whilst it'll be easier for law enforcement and security agencies to see if you're up to no good, relaxing encryption also opens up a much wider foothold for [attackers] and cybercriminals to abuse the services too. And that's not to mention that if friendly intelligence can access your data, then foreign spies and snoopers can as well - it's all or nothing.
Exploit Using Microsoft Excel Power Query for Remote DDE Execution Discovered
The Mimecast Threat Center team reached out to the Microsoft Security Response Center (MRSC) with our information and a working proof of concept. MRSC opened a case but Microsoft decided not to fix this behavior, and their response included a workaround by either using a Group Policy to block external data connections or use the Office Trust center to achieve the same. MRSC accepted our request to publish this research per the CVD policy.
How [Attackers] Turn Microsoft Excel's Own Features Against It [iophk: fails to mention improved options like LibreOffice and Calligra]
On Thursday, researchers from threat intelligence firm Mimecast are disclosing findings that an Excel feature called Power Query can be manipulated to facilitate established Office 365 system attacks. Power Query allows users to combine data from various sources with a spreadsheet—like a database, second spreadsheet, document, or website. This mechanism for linking out to another component, though, can also be abused to link to a malicious webpage that contains malware. In this way, attackers can distribute tainted Excel spreadsheets that wreak havoc, from granting attackers system privileges to installing backdoors.
"Attackers don’t need to invest in a very sophisticated attack—they can just open up Microsoft Excel and use its own tools," says Meni Farjon, Mimecast's chief scientist. "And you have basically 100 percent reliability. The exploit will work in all the versions of Excel as well as new versions, and will probably work across all operating systems, programming languages, and sub-versions, because it's based on a legitimate feature. That makes it very viable for attackers."
Cyber warfare is here
Cybereason said they weren’t going to name the affected providers, but said many were sizable, and that it didn’t find evidence that North American providers had been infiltrated.
The company also didn’t notify the targeted individuals.
Cybereason thinks a [attack] this sophisticated is very likely the work of a nation-state.
