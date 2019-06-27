today's howtos
Python and GNOME/GTK Programming
In this course, you’ll learn how to approach functional programming in Python. You’ll start with the absolute basics of Functional Programming (FP). After that, you’ll see hands-on examples for common FP patterns available, like using immutable data structures and the filter(), map(), and reduce() functions. You’ll end the course with actionable tips for parallelizing your code to make it run faster.
PyCon 2019, Cleveland…heck of an event and kudos to Ernest Durbin for a most memorable edition in his delightful city.
We at PyCharm did some memorable things at PyCon, with some weird ideas that turned out nicely. Some time has passed: let’s do a retrospective.
We are a little over two months away from DjangoCon US in San Diego, CA, and we are pleased to announce that our schedule is live! We received many excellent proposals, and the reviewers and program team had a difficult job choosing the final talks and tutorials. Thank you to everyone who submitted a proposal or helped to review.
Systems of linear equations can have one solution, multiple solutions, or even no solution at all. Additionally, for performance reasons, you don’t really want to recompute all the solutions every time.
Back in 1998, the Cassowary algorithm for solving linear arithmetic constraints was published by Greg J. Badros and Alan Borning, alongside its implementation in C++, Smalltalk, and Java. The Cassowary algorithm tries to solve a system of linear equations by finding its optimal solution; additionally, it does so incrementally, which makes it very useful for user interfaces.
Over the past decade various platforms and toolkits started providing layout managers based on constraints, and most of them used the Cassowary algorithm. The first one was Apple’s AutoLayout, in 2011; in 2016, Google added a ConstraintLayout to the Android SDK.
In 2016, Endless implemented a constraint layout for GTK 3 in a library called Emeus. Starting from that work, GTK 4 now has a GtkConstraintLayout layout manager available for application and widget developers.
The machinery that implements the constraint solver is private to GTK, but the public API provides a layout manager that you can assign to your GtkWidget class, and an immutable GtkConstraint object that describes each constraint you wish to add to the layout, binding two widgets together.
Pitivi is an open source video editing software for Linux. It provides creatives with a simple and elegant interface to edit and bring their videos to realisation. As with every other great software, Pitivi’s development community is always striving to add newer and better features. This year I participated in the Google Summer of Code to add the ‘Nesting’ Feature to the platform. I am currently working on this with my mentor Thiblahute Saunier. In this blog I chart out our current progress and the future tasks at hand.
In the past few weeks I’ve learnt and improved a lot. In the beginning I was a bit reserved and shy to tell my problems but after talking and getting to know my mentor, I think I’ve overcome that fear. The guidance of my mentor has been crucial in this journey. Until now he has done all of the heavy-lifting for the back-end all the while helping me to get up to speed. Hopefully now I will be able to take the reins and at the same time be able to learn more from him. I look forward to an amazing summer and the work we have in front of us.
I am preparing the 2.46.0 librsvg release. This will no longer have the rsvg-view-3 program.
Rsvg-view requires GTK. But GTK requires librsvg, indirectly, through gdk-pixbuf! There is not a hard circular dependency because GTK goes, "gdk-pixbuf, load me this SVG file" without knowing how it will be loaded. In turn, gdk-pixbuf initializes the SVG loader provided by librsvg, and that loader reads/renders the SVG file.
Ideally librsvg would only depend on gdk-pixbuf, so it would be able to provide the SVG loader.
The rsvg-view source code still has a few calls to GTK functions which are now deprecated. The program emits GTK warnings during normal use.
Graphics: NVIDIA, AMD Source Code and More
NVIDIA announced via their newsletter today that they've open-sourced their TensorRT library and associated plug-ins.
TensorRT is NVIDIA's flagship platform for deep learning inference and focused for doing so on NVIDIA GPU hardware. TensorRT is built atop CUDA and provides a wealth of optimizations and other features.
While the Radeon RX 5700 "Navi 10" series is launching on 7 July and there was the recently presented open-source Linux patches (so far for the AMDGPU kernel driver and RadeonSI OpenGL; Vulkan support still pending), today was the surprise move of posting the kernel patches for an unannounced "Navi 14" graphics processor.
We've seen "Navi 14" mentions before in Linux driver patches but this is the first time we're seeing the support actually enabled for this unannounced Navi graphics processor. On top of the new Navi 10 patches, the Navi 14 enablement comes down to just under 1,400 lines of new kernel code. As of writing, only the AMDGPU kernel bits have been posted while the Mesa patches are still pending.
AMDVLK 2019.Q3.1 is out as the latest update to AMD's official open-source Vulkan Linux driver.
Unfortunately this update doesn't yet introduce the open-source Navi (Radeon RX 5700 series) support, but hopefully they'll do a timely drop of that next week to complement their open-source AMDGPU and RadeonSI bits already available.
NVIDIA today revealed their new lineup of graphics cards, a refresh of the current series called the “GeForce RTX SUPER Series” which includes the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER and GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER.
Raspberry Pi: Power On / Off A TV Connected Via HDMI-CEC
With the help of cec-client (part of libcec), your Raspberry Pi can control a device that supports CEC, like a TV, connected via HDMI. You could power the TV on or off, switch the active source, and more.
This should work with any Raspberry Pi version or model, including the original Raspberry Pi, as well as the latest Raspberry Pi 4.
A possible use case for this would be to connect to a Raspberry Pi via SSH and send a command to power on or off a TV connected to it via HDMI-CEC. Or you can use the commands to power on TV and make the CEC adapter the active source in a script, so that when you open some application on your Raspberry Pi, the TV that's connected to it via HDMI-CEC powers on and switches to your Raspberry Pi HDMI source. I'm sure you can think of various other use-cases.
Also: Skylake signage computer adopts sleek SDM form factor
