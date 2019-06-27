Android Leftovers
-
Huawei Not Losing Access to Android Updates, Google Apps After Trump Offers Concessions
-
Trump suggests Huawei's Android ban could be over soon
-
Huawei awaits U.S. Commerce nod on resuming usage of Google's Android
-
Google gets nod to resume selling Android license to Huawei
-
Huawei still waiting to hear if it can continue using Android and Google services
-
[Update: Seemingly confirmed] Google's Pixel C Android tablet may not get any more security updates
-
Android Apps with Millions of Installs Deceptively Pushed Ads
-
OnePlus accidentally sends out random notifications to users on Android Q Beta
-
Android Q Beta 5 will tweak gesture nav w/ ‘peeking’ app navigation drawers
-
Best new mobile games on iOS and Android – July 2019 round-up
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 671 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Full Circle Weekly and Linux Journal
Ubuntu Wants Wallpapers, Desktop Team Hiring
GNOME Shell Might Soon Respect Your Font Settings
Have you ever wanted to change the GNOME Shell font only to learn you can’t, not without editing a hidden .css file? If so, GNOME developers have heard you and are finally working on a fix for this overlooked and long-standing issue. Florian Müllner has contributed the code necessary to make GNOME Shell respect your font settings (which can be configured using the GNOME Tweaks tool).
today's howtos
Recent comments
3 hours 10 min ago
3 hours 18 min ago
3 hours 29 min ago
3 hours 32 min ago
3 hours 35 min ago
3 hours 43 min ago
5 hours 13 min ago
5 hours 18 min ago
12 hours 27 min ago
12 hours 45 min ago