Android Leftovers

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 3rd of July 2019 06:11:16 AM Filed under
Android
»

Ubuntu Wants Wallpapers, Desktop Team Hiring

  • Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) Wallpaper Competition Is Now Open for Submissions

    Canonical announced today that the wallpaper competition for the upcoming Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) operating system is now open for submissions. With every new Ubuntu release, Canonical puts together a wallpaper contest where artists and designers from all over the world are invited to submit their artwork with the ultimate prize of it being shipped with the next major release of the Ubuntu operating system. This year's wallpaper contest is for Ubuntu 19.10, dubbed Eoan Ermine, a release that will see the light of day this fall on October 17th. The contest is open to anyone and stars today, July 2nd, until the beginning of September, a few weeks before the launch of the beta release on September 26th.

  • Canonical’s Desktop Team is hiring

    You do not need to already be a GNOME or a Ubuntu/Debian expert to apply for this position – you’ll be given a mentor and plenty of time and support to learn the ropes.

GNOME Shell Might Soon Respect Your Font Settings

Have you ever wanted to change the GNOME Shell font only to learn you can’t, not without editing a hidden .css file? If so, GNOME developers have heard you and are finally working on a fix for this overlooked and long-standing issue. Florian Müllner has contributed the code necessary to make GNOME Shell respect your font settings (which can be configured using the GNOME Tweaks tool). Read more

