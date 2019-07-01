Slimbook is offering a new laptop called Slimbook PRO X
Slimbook launched the PRO X, which is the best Linux notebook in its pro category.
Slimbook is a Spanish company which sells laptop computers with a variety of supported operating systems, including several Linux distributions.
Slimbook PRO X is the best Labtop for Linux users in terms of price, quality, benefits and features compared with other high-end equipment, manufacturers such as DELL or ASUS.
The Laptop body is made of metal alloy based on aluminum and magnesium. It comes with 1.1 kilogram of weight with battery included.
Also: Linux apps can now access Android devices over USB with Chrome OS 75
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 800 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: AMD and Intel
Newsboat – A Command line RSS/Atom Feed Reader For Text Consoles
Newsboat, a fork of Newsbeuter, is a free, open source RSS/Atom feed reader for text consoles. It supports GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, Mac OS X, and other Unix-like operating systems. Compared to other slow and huge amount of memory consumed RSS feed readers, Newsboat is the best choice for anyone who are looking for a simple, slick and fast feed reader that can be completely managed via keyboard. Also: SQL Buddy – A Web Based MySQL Administration Tool
New Run-Throughs: Xubuntu 19.10 and SwagArch 19.07
Mozilla: State of Performance Test Engineering, Socorro Engineering and Supreme Court Intervention
Recent comments
52 min 52 sec ago
1 hour 3 min ago
8 hours 28 min ago
8 hours 35 min ago
8 hours 46 min ago
8 hours 49 min ago
8 hours 52 min ago
9 hours 1 min ago
10 hours 30 min ago
10 hours 35 min ago