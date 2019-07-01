11 Best Free Linux Desktop Genome Browsers
In the fields of molecular biology and genetics, a genome is the genetic material of an organism. It consists of DNA (or RNA in RNA viruses). Each genome contains all of the information needed to build and maintain that organism. In humans, a copy of the entire genome—more than 3 billion DNA base pairs—is contained in all cells that have a nucleus.
In bioinformatics, a genome browser is a graphical interface for display of information from a biological database for genomic data. They are important tools for studying genomes given the vast amounts of data available. They typically load very large files, such as whole genome FASTA files and display them in a way that users can make sense of the information there. They can be used to visualize a variety of different data types.
Genome browsers enable researchers to visualize and browse entire genomes with annotated data including gene prediction and structure, proteins, expression, regulation, variation, comparative analysis, etc. They use a visual, high-level overview of complex data in a form that can be grasped at a glance and provide the means to explore the data in increasing resolution from megabase scales down to the level of individual elements of the DNA sequence.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 693 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: AMD and Intel
Newsboat – A Command line RSS/Atom Feed Reader For Text Consoles
Newsboat, a fork of Newsbeuter, is a free, open source RSS/Atom feed reader for text consoles. It supports GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, Mac OS X, and other Unix-like operating systems. Compared to other slow and huge amount of memory consumed RSS feed readers, Newsboat is the best choice for anyone who are looking for a simple, slick and fast feed reader that can be completely managed via keyboard. Also: SQL Buddy – A Web Based MySQL Administration Tool
New Run-Throughs: Xubuntu 19.10 and SwagArch 19.07
Mozilla: State of Performance Test Engineering, Socorro Engineering and Supreme Court Intervention
Recent comments
52 min 52 sec ago
1 hour 3 min ago
8 hours 28 min ago
8 hours 35 min ago
8 hours 46 min ago
8 hours 49 min ago
8 hours 52 min ago
9 hours 1 min ago
10 hours 30 min ago
10 hours 35 min ago