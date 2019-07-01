Language Selection

Debian: Debian Installer Buster RC 3, a live-wrapper fork, Buster Days Away and DebConf19 Has Cheesy Plans

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 3rd of July 2019 12:56:42 PM
Debian
  • Debian Installer Buster RC 3 release
    The Debian Installer team[1] is pleased to announce the third release
candidate of the installer for Debian 10 "Buster".


Foreword
========

This release candidate of the installer is meant to validate some very
last changes, making sure Recommends of the Linux kernel packages are
properly installed. That's also a way to double check the setup for
generating installation images is ready to prepare official Buster
images in a few days.

Installation reports for this specific D-I Buster RC 3 release are
welcome as always, but users may want to join the fun of testing the
official installation images on Saturday!

  https://lists.debian.org/debian-cd/2019/06/msg00024.html


Improvements in this release
============================

 * base-installer:
    - Enable installation of Recommends while installing the kernel
      (#929667).
 * debian-installer-utils:
    - Always set APT option if --{with,no}-recommends options are used
      (#931287).
 * debian-cd:
    - Include Buster release notes on DVD, 16G USB and BD images.
 * grub2:
    - Add shim-signed to Recommends for grub-efi-{arm64,i386}-signed
      packages (#931038).


Localization status
===================

 * 76 languages are supported in this release.
 * Full translation for 39 of them.


Known bugs in this release
==========================

 * There seems to be no known major bug as of yet.

See the errata[2] for details and a full list of known issues.


Feedback for this release
=========================

We need your help to find bugs and further improve the installer,
so please try it. Installer CDs, other media and everything else you
will need are available at our web site[3].


Thanks
======

The Debian Installer team thanks everybody who has contributed to this
release.


 1. https://wiki.debian.org/DebianInstaller/Team
 2. https://www.debian.org/devel/debian-installer/errata
 3. https://www.debian.org/devel/debian-installer


Cheers,
  • Debian Installer Buster RC3 Brings Last Minute Improvements

    While Debian 10.0 "Buster" is due to be released this weekend, a seemingly last release candidate of the Debian Installer is now available.

    Debian Installer Buster RC3 was issued this morning with just a couple of changes. With this update, the Debian Installer ensures that the package "Recommends" of Linux kernel Debian packages are properly installed, the Buster release notes have been added to the larger images, and the SecureBoot shim-signed is now added to the grub-efi-signed packages.

  • Enrico Zini: live-wrapper fork

    I sometimes need to build Debian live iso images for work, and some time ago got into an inconvenient situation in which live-wrapper required software not available in Debian anymore, and there was no obvious replacement for it, so I forked it and tried to forward-port things and fill the gaps.

  • Debian 10 Buster expected this week, but not for Linux on Chromebooks (unless you manually upgrade)

    It’s a big week in the Linux world as Debian 10 Buster is expected to arrive on July 6. What does that have to do with Chromebooks? Thanks to Project Crostini, Chrome OS devices can run Linux, using the current default version of Debian 9 Stretch.

  • DebConf19 Cheese and Wine Party

    This C&W is the 15th official DebConf Cheese and Wine party. The first C&W was improvised in Helsinki during DebConf 5, in the so-called "French" room. Cheese and Wine parties are now a tradition for DebConf.

    The event is very simple: bring good edible stuff from your country. We like cheese and wine, but we love the surprising stuff that people bring from all around the world or regions of Brazil. So, you can bring non-alcoholic drinks or a typical food that you would like to share as well. Even if you don't bring anything, feel free to participate: our priorities are our attendants and free cheese.

    We have to organize for a great party. An important part is planning - We want to know what you are bringing, in order to prepare the labels and organizing other things.

More in Tux Machines

Graphics: AMD and Intel

  • AMD’s unannounced Navi 14 GPUs enabled in new Linux kernel patches

    We’re just a few days away from the launch of the new AMD RX 5700 XT and Radeon RX 5700 graphics cards on Sunday, and we can’t wait to talk about how the new Navi RDNA GPUs perform. But we’re not allowed yet. What we can say, however, is that the Navi 10 silicon inside them is being joined by upcoming Navi 14 chips. Well, according to AMD’s own Linux submissions anyways. Yesterday kernel patches for the as-yet unannounced Navi 14 GPU were posted, presumably in order to get into the new Linux 5.3 kernel update cycle instead of having to wait for the 5.4 version. AMD has already provided Navi 10 support for the Linux 5.3 kernel that’s getting merged in Autumn of this year, enabling the RX 5700-series cards, but you will still be able to use the new Navi-powered Radeon GPUs on Linux distributions that are compatible with the Radeon Software for Linux software.

  • Intel SVT-AV1 0.6 Released With AV1 Decoding, SIMD Optimizations

    Intel's open-source developers working on their Scalable Video Technology video encoders (and decoders) on Tuesday released SVT-AV1 0.6 as their latest work on high-performance AV1 support using CPU-based encoding/decoding. SVT-AV1 has been seeing remarkable progress on bettering its performance since Intel open-sourced the effort a few months back along with SVT-VP9 and SVT-HEVC. It was just in April that Intel then formally announced these encoders and acknowledged Netflix is among the customers planning to use them.

  • Libdrm 2.4.99 Released With Navi Support, AMDGPU Changes

    AMD's Marek Olšák released a new version of the Mesa DRM library (libdrm) on Tuesday. This libdrm update is notable as it contains the basic bits needed for Navi support. Having those bits in a released version of Libdrm is a prerequisite for landing the RadeonSI Navi 10 support. Now that the libdrm release is out there, hopefully this RadeonSI merging into Mesa 19.2 is imminent.

Newsboat – A Command line RSS/Atom Feed Reader For Text Consoles

Newsboat, a fork of Newsbeuter, is a free, open source RSS/Atom feed reader for text consoles. It supports GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, Mac OS X, and other Unix-like operating systems. Compared to other slow and huge amount of memory consumed RSS feed readers, Newsboat is the best choice for anyone who are looking for a simple, slick and fast feed reader that can be completely managed via keyboard. Read more Also: SQL Buddy – A Web Based MySQL Administration Tool

New Run-Throughs: Xubuntu 19.10 and SwagArch 19.07

  • Xubuntu 19.10 Daily Builds with XFCE 4.14 Pre Release Run Through
  • Xubuntu 19.10 Daily Builds with XFCE 4.14 Pre Release

    Today we are looking at the long-awaited XFCE 4.14, which is still in development but it should be released in August, so we will get the Stable release of XFCE 4.14 in Xubuntu 19.10 which is really exciting, but we can already enjoy it in Xubuntu 19.10 we can already enjoy XFCE 4.14. So it is a great way to look at it and enjoy it!

  • SwagArch 19.07 Run Through
  • SwagArch 19.07

    Today we are looking at SwagArch 19.07. It is based on Arch and is a rolling difference. The main change in the release is that it is no longer uses a highly modified version of XFCE but a more vanilla version of the Budgie Desktop and it really looks good for me! It uses about 1GB of ram when idling and uses Linux Kernel 5.1. Enjoy!

Mozilla: State of Performance Test Engineering, Socorro Engineering and Supreme Court Intervention

  • State of Performance Test Engineering (H1/2019)

    Late in 2018 I stepped out of the familiar position of automation engineer, and into the unknown as an engineering manager. A new team was formed for me to manage, focusing on performance test engineering. Now here we are, just over six months in, and I’m excited to share some updates!

  • Socorro Engineering: June 2019 happenings

    Socorro is the crash ingestion pipeline and Crash Stats web service for Mozilla's products like Firefox.

  • Mozilla joins brief for protection of LGBTQ employees from discrimination

    Last year, we joined the call in support of transgender equality as part of our longstanding commitment to diversity, inclusion and fostering a supportive work environment. Today, we are proud to join over 200 companies, big and small, as friends of the court, in a brief brought to the Supreme Court of the United States.

