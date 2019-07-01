Debian: Debian Installer Buster RC 3, a live-wrapper fork, Buster Days Away and DebConf19 Has Cheesy Plans
Debian Installer Buster RC 3 release
The Debian Installer team[1] is pleased to announce the third release candidate of the installer for Debian 10 "Buster". Foreword ======== This release candidate of the installer is meant to validate some very last changes, making sure Recommends of the Linux kernel packages are properly installed. That's also a way to double check the setup for generating installation images is ready to prepare official Buster images in a few days. Installation reports for this specific D-I Buster RC 3 release are welcome as always, but users may want to join the fun of testing the official installation images on Saturday! https://lists.debian.org/debian-cd/2019/06/msg00024.html Improvements in this release ============================ * base-installer: - Enable installation of Recommends while installing the kernel (#929667). * debian-installer-utils: - Always set APT option if --{with,no}-recommends options are used (#931287). * debian-cd: - Include Buster release notes on DVD, 16G USB and BD images. * grub2: - Add shim-signed to Recommends for grub-efi-{arm64,i386}-signed packages (#931038). Localization status =================== * 76 languages are supported in this release. * Full translation for 39 of them. Known bugs in this release ========================== * There seems to be no known major bug as of yet. See the errata[2] for details and a full list of known issues. Feedback for this release ========================= We need your help to find bugs and further improve the installer, so please try it. Installer CDs, other media and everything else you will need are available at our web site[3]. Thanks ====== The Debian Installer team thanks everybody who has contributed to this release. 1. https://wiki.debian.org/DebianInstaller/Team 2. https://www.debian.org/devel/debian-installer/errata 3. https://www.debian.org/devel/debian-installer Cheers,
Debian Installer Buster RC3 Brings Last Minute Improvements
While Debian 10.0 "Buster" is due to be released this weekend, a seemingly last release candidate of the Debian Installer is now available.
Debian Installer Buster RC3 was issued this morning with just a couple of changes. With this update, the Debian Installer ensures that the package "Recommends" of Linux kernel Debian packages are properly installed, the Buster release notes have been added to the larger images, and the SecureBoot shim-signed is now added to the grub-efi-signed packages.
Enrico Zini: live-wrapper fork
I sometimes need to build Debian live iso images for work, and some time ago got into an inconvenient situation in which live-wrapper required software not available in Debian anymore, and there was no obvious replacement for it, so I forked it and tried to forward-port things and fill the gaps.
Debian 10 Buster expected this week, but not for Linux on Chromebooks (unless you manually upgrade)
It’s a big week in the Linux world as Debian 10 Buster is expected to arrive on July 6. What does that have to do with Chromebooks? Thanks to Project Crostini, Chrome OS devices can run Linux, using the current default version of Debian 9 Stretch.
DebConf19 Cheese and Wine Party
This C&W is the 15th official DebConf Cheese and Wine party. The first C&W was improvised in Helsinki during DebConf 5, in the so-called "French" room. Cheese and Wine parties are now a tradition for DebConf.
The event is very simple: bring good edible stuff from your country. We like cheese and wine, but we love the surprising stuff that people bring from all around the world or regions of Brazil. So, you can bring non-alcoholic drinks or a typical food that you would like to share as well. Even if you don't bring anything, feel free to participate: our priorities are our attendants and free cheese.
We have to organize for a great party. An important part is planning - We want to know what you are bringing, in order to prepare the labels and organizing other things.
