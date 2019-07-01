Mozilla: State of Performance Test Engineering, Socorro Engineering and Supreme Court Intervention
-
State of Performance Test Engineering (H1/2019)
Late in 2018 I stepped out of the familiar position of automation engineer, and into the unknown as an engineering manager. A new team was formed for me to manage, focusing on performance test engineering. Now here we are, just over six months in, and I’m excited to share some updates!
-
Socorro Engineering: June 2019 happenings
Socorro is the crash ingestion pipeline and Crash Stats web service for Mozilla's products like Firefox.
-
Mozilla joins brief for protection of LGBTQ employees from discrimination
Last year, we joined the call in support of transgender equality as part of our longstanding commitment to diversity, inclusion and fostering a supportive work environment. Today, we are proud to join over 200 companies, big and small, as friends of the court, in a brief brought to the Supreme Court of the United States.
-
