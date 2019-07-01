New Run-Throughs: Xubuntu 19.10 and SwagArch 19.07
-
Xubuntu 19.10 Daily Builds with XFCE 4.14 Pre Release Run Through
-
Xubuntu 19.10 Daily Builds with XFCE 4.14 Pre Release
Today we are looking at the long-awaited XFCE 4.14, which is still in development but it should be released in August, so we will get the Stable release of XFCE 4.14 in Xubuntu 19.10 which is really exciting, but we can already enjoy it in Xubuntu 19.10 we can already enjoy XFCE 4.14. So it is a great way to look at it and enjoy it!
-
SwagArch 19.07 Run Through
-
SwagArch 19.07
Today we are looking at SwagArch 19.07. It is based on Arch and is a rolling difference. The main change in the release is that it is no longer uses a highly modified version of XFCE but a more vanilla version of the Budgie Desktop and it really looks good for me! It uses about 1GB of ram when idling and uses Linux Kernel 5.1. Enjoy!
-
