Newsboat, a fork of Newsbeuter, is a free, open source RSS/Atom feed reader for text consoles. It supports GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, Mac OS X, and other Unix-like operating systems. Compared to other slow and huge amount of memory consumed RSS feed readers, Newsboat is the best choice for anyone who are looking for a simple, slick and fast feed reader that can be completely managed via keyboard.

AMD's Marek Olšák released a new version of the Mesa DRM library (libdrm) on Tuesday. This libdrm update is notable as it contains the basic bits needed for Navi support. Having those bits in a released version of Libdrm is a prerequisite for landing the RadeonSI Navi 10 support. Now that the libdrm release is out there, hopefully this RadeonSI merging into Mesa 19.2 is imminent.

Intel's open-source developers working on their Scalable Video Technology video encoders (and decoders) on Tuesday released SVT-AV1 0.6 as their latest work on high-performance AV1 support using CPU-based encoding/decoding. SVT-AV1 has been seeing remarkable progress on bettering its performance since Intel open-sourced the effort a few months back along with SVT-VP9 and SVT-HEVC. It was just in April that Intel then formally announced these encoders and acknowledged Netflix is among the customers planning to use them.

We’re just a few days away from the launch of the new AMD RX 5700 XT and Radeon RX 5700 graphics cards on Sunday, and we can’t wait to talk about how the new Navi RDNA GPUs perform. But we’re not allowed yet. What we can say, however, is that the Navi 10 silicon inside them is being joined by upcoming Navi 14 chips. Well, according to AMD’s own Linux submissions anyways. Yesterday kernel patches for the as-yet unannounced Navi 14 GPU were posted, presumably in order to get into the new Linux 5.3 kernel update cycle instead of having to wait for the 5.4 version. AMD has already provided Navi 10 support for the Linux 5.3 kernel that’s getting merged in Autumn of this year, enabling the RX 5700-series cards, but you will still be able to use the new Navi-powered Radeon GPUs on Linux distributions that are compatible with the Radeon Software for Linux software.

New Run-Throughs: Xubuntu 19.10 and SwagArch 19.07 Xubuntu 19.10 Daily Builds with XFCE 4.14 Pre Release Run Through

Xubuntu 19.10 Daily Builds with XFCE 4.14 Pre Release Today we are looking at the long-awaited XFCE 4.14, which is still in development but it should be released in August, so we will get the Stable release of XFCE 4.14 in Xubuntu 19.10 which is really exciting, but we can already enjoy it in Xubuntu 19.10. So it is a great way to look at it and enjoy it!

SwagArch 19.07 Run Through

SwagArch 19.07 Today we are looking at SwagArch 19.07. It is based on Arch and is a rolling difference. The main change in the release is that it is no longer uses a highly modified version of XFCE but a more vanilla version of the Budgie Desktop and it really looks good for me! It uses about 1GB of ram when idling and uses Linux Kernel 5.1. Enjoy!