Wednesday 3rd of July 2019
HowTos
Graphics: AMD and Intel

  • AMD’s unannounced Navi 14 GPUs enabled in new Linux kernel patches

    We’re just a few days away from the launch of the new AMD RX 5700 XT and Radeon RX 5700 graphics cards on Sunday, and we can’t wait to talk about how the new Navi RDNA GPUs perform. But we’re not allowed yet. What we can say, however, is that the Navi 10 silicon inside them is being joined by upcoming Navi 14 chips. Well, according to AMD’s own Linux submissions anyways. Yesterday kernel patches for the as-yet unannounced Navi 14 GPU were posted, presumably in order to get into the new Linux 5.3 kernel update cycle instead of having to wait for the 5.4 version. AMD has already provided Navi 10 support for the Linux 5.3 kernel that’s getting merged in Autumn of this year, enabling the RX 5700-series cards, but you will still be able to use the new Navi-powered Radeon GPUs on Linux distributions that are compatible with the Radeon Software for Linux software.

  • Intel SVT-AV1 0.6 Released With AV1 Decoding, SIMD Optimizations

    Intel's open-source developers working on their Scalable Video Technology video encoders (and decoders) on Tuesday released SVT-AV1 0.6 as their latest work on high-performance AV1 support using CPU-based encoding/decoding. SVT-AV1 has been seeing remarkable progress on bettering its performance since Intel open-sourced the effort a few months back along with SVT-VP9 and SVT-HEVC. It was just in April that Intel then formally announced these encoders and acknowledged Netflix is among the customers planning to use them.

  • Libdrm 2.4.99 Released With Navi Support, AMDGPU Changes

    AMD's Marek Olšák released a new version of the Mesa DRM library (libdrm) on Tuesday. This libdrm update is notable as it contains the basic bits needed for Navi support. Having those bits in a released version of Libdrm is a prerequisite for landing the RadeonSI Navi 10 support. Now that the libdrm release is out there, hopefully this RadeonSI merging into Mesa 19.2 is imminent.

Newsboat – A Command line RSS/Atom Feed Reader For Text Consoles

Newsboat, a fork of Newsbeuter, is a free, open source RSS/Atom feed reader for text consoles. It supports GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, Mac OS X, and other Unix-like operating systems. Compared to other slow and huge amount of memory consumed RSS feed readers, Newsboat is the best choice for anyone who are looking for a simple, slick and fast feed reader that can be completely managed via keyboard. Read more Also: SQL Buddy – A Web Based MySQL Administration Tool

New Run-Throughs: Xubuntu 19.10 and SwagArch 19.07

  Xubuntu 19.10 Daily Builds with XFCE 4.14 Pre Release Run Through
  • Xubuntu 19.10 Daily Builds with XFCE 4.14 Pre Release

    Today we are looking at the long-awaited XFCE 4.14, which is still in development but it should be released in August, so we will get the Stable release of XFCE 4.14 in Xubuntu 19.10 which is really exciting, but we can already enjoy it in Xubuntu 19.10 we can already enjoy XFCE 4.14. So it is a great way to look at it and enjoy it!

  SwagArch 19.07 Run Through
  • SwagArch 19.07

    Today we are looking at SwagArch 19.07. It is based on Arch and is a rolling difference. The main change in the release is that it is no longer uses a highly modified version of XFCE but a more vanilla version of the Budgie Desktop and it really looks good for me! It uses about 1GB of ram when idling and uses Linux Kernel 5.1. Enjoy!

Mozilla: State of Performance Test Engineering, Socorro Engineering and Supreme Court Intervention

  • State of Performance Test Engineering (H1/2019)

    Late in 2018 I stepped out of the familiar position of automation engineer, and into the unknown as an engineering manager. A new team was formed for me to manage, focusing on performance test engineering. Now here we are, just over six months in, and I’m excited to share some updates!

  • Socorro Engineering: June 2019 happenings

    Socorro is the crash ingestion pipeline and Crash Stats web service for Mozilla's products like Firefox.

  • Mozilla joins brief for protection of LGBTQ employees from discrimination

    Last year, we joined the call in support of transgender equality as part of our longstanding commitment to diversity, inclusion and fostering a supportive work environment. Today, we are proud to join over 200 companies, big and small, as friends of the court, in a brief brought to the Supreme Court of the United States.

