Programming Leftovers
-
What’s the point: OpenAPI-to-GraphQL, TensorRT, Jenkins, GNU Rush
In time for its first major release, IBM decided to rename OASGraph to OpenAPI-to-GraphQL. The project is meant to automatically generate GraphQL wrappers for RESTlike APIs and was open sourced last year.
The new name should be a clearer indicator of the project’s function and align with other libraries that follow the “x-to-y naming convention”. Other than that the tool has moved from the StrongLoop organisation to GitHub, making it more accessible and dispelling the notion it would only work with LoopBack.
-
Parse arguments with Python
If you're using Python for any amount of development, you have probably issued a command in a terminal, even if only to launch a Python script or install a Python module with pip.
-
Python 3.6.9 security-fix release is now available
Python 3.6.9 is now available. 3.6.9 is the first security-only-fix release of Python 3.6. Python 3.6 has now entered the security fix phase of its life cycle. Only security-related issues are accepted and addressed during this phase. We plan to provide security fixes for Python 3.6 as needed through 2021, five years following its initial release. Security fix releases are produced periodically as needed and only provided in source code form; binary installers are not provided. We urge you to consider upgrading to the latest release of Python 3.7, the current fully-supported version.
-
Python 3.7.4rc2 is now available for testing
Python 3.7.4rc2 is now available. 3.7.4rc2 is the second release preview of the next maintenance release of Python 3.7, the latest feature release of Python. Assuming no further critical problems are found prior to 2019-07-08, no code changes are planned between this release candidate and the final release.
-
DjangoCon Australia 2019: Tickets on sale
For the 7th year running, DjangoCon Australia is coming up on August 2nd. Just like last year, the sibling conference to DjangoCons EU and US, is on in Sydney at the International Convention Centre.
DjangoCon Australia is a one-day event, organized as a specialist track as part of PyCon AU. Packed with talks about best practices, communities, contributions, and the present and future of Django, DjangoCon Australia 2019 will be bigger than ever.
-
LibreOffice Appliances project (GSoC 2019): Report 5
I managed to sort out the blog not building. The problem was a case of incorrect syntax in the _config.yml on this site.
I passed the evaluation and I’ll be here for another two months by the looks of it. We’ve now got a working program which starts and control LibreOffice just like planned, however it is quite rough and the next two months will be spent making it smoother and better-looking mainly, I reckon. Apart from any other work my mentors might throw at me.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 599 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: AMD and Intel
Newsboat – A Command line RSS/Atom Feed Reader For Text Consoles
Newsboat, a fork of Newsbeuter, is a free, open source RSS/Atom feed reader for text consoles. It supports GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, Mac OS X, and other Unix-like operating systems. Compared to other slow and huge amount of memory consumed RSS feed readers, Newsboat is the best choice for anyone who are looking for a simple, slick and fast feed reader that can be completely managed via keyboard. Also: SQL Buddy – A Web Based MySQL Administration Tool
New Run-Throughs: Xubuntu 19.10 and SwagArch 19.07
Mozilla: State of Performance Test Engineering, Socorro Engineering and Supreme Court Intervention
Recent comments
52 min 52 sec ago
1 hour 3 min ago
8 hours 28 min ago
8 hours 35 min ago
8 hours 46 min ago
8 hours 49 min ago
8 hours 52 min ago
9 hours 1 min ago
10 hours 30 min ago
10 hours 35 min ago