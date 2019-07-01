today's leftovers
SMC Malayalam fonts updated in Fedora 30
The Fedora package smc-fonts has a set of Malayalam fonts (AnjaliOldLipi, Kalyani, Meera, Rachana, RaghuMalayalamSans and Suruma) maintained by SMC. We used to package all these fonts as a single zip file hosted at https://savannah.nongnu.org/projects/smc. These fonts were last updated in 2014 for Fedora, leaving them at version 6.1.
Since then, a lot of improvements were made to these fonts — glyph additions/corrections, opentype layout changes, fontTools based build system and separate source repository for each font etc.. There were lengthy discussions on the release management of the fonts, and it was partially the reason fonts were not updated in Fedora. Once it was agreed to follow different version number for each font, and a continuous build+release system was put in place at Gitlab, we could ensure that fonts downloaded from SMC website were always the latest version.
How Volkswagen Tests Autonomous Cars with GPUs and OpenShift
When Volkswagen AG arrived at the Red Hat Open Innovation Lab two years ago, the company was looking for a solution to help them build self-driving autonomous cars. The venerable German automaker had all the internal pieces required to build those cars and write that software, but sometimes the trouble with self-driving cars is that last step through which all software must pass: testing.
mintCast 312 – Remote File Mount
This is Leo and with me today is Joe, Tony Watts, and Moss, with Special Community Guest, Oliver Kelly.We’re recording on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Ubuntu 19.10 Indeed Working On "Experimental ZFS Option" In Ubiquity Installer
It looks like in July we could finally see an "experimental ZFS" option within Ubuntu 19.10 and its daily images for those wanting an easy-to-use ZFS On Linux based installation of Ubuntu.
We've been anticipating Canonical to add this easy-to-use option for setting up a ZoL (ZFS on Linux) root file-system configuration when installing Ubuntu. We figured it would be rolled out to coincide with their long talked about revamped desktop installer, but it looks like such an experimental option will go straight into the existing Ubiquity installer.
Microsoft wakes up, stretches, remembers: Oh yeah, we do Windows too. And lo, SQL Server 2019 Windows-based container emerges [Ed: Misleading. Like the image Microsoft spreads that says "SQL Server Linux Linux". MSSQL Server DOES NOT run on GNU/Linux but DrawBridge. It's a scam. it's a lie. Microsoft marketing on steroids. A ploy.]
Windows Server containers turned up in preview form on Microsoft's Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) in May bringing with it the risk of a lift-and-shift box-ticking exercise.
Why time series databases are exploding in popularity
Over the last two years, time series databases like TimescaleDB and InfluxDB have exploded in popularity, according to DB-Engines data, with AWS also jumping into the market with its Amazon Timestream database in late 2018. In so doing, it's an open question whether all databases begin to look like time series databases and if, in this way, "niche" becomes mainstream and databases like TimescaleDB, InfluxDB, and Amazon Timestream become the MySQLs and PostgreSQLs of the future.
Some thoughts on the future of OpenPGP and GnuPG
The problem is that a) there's no revenue model for email security, so the big companies are reluctant to work on it for profit, and it's not sexy, so the talented youngsters aren't willing to work on it for fun. That will be true of any replacement, which is why despite people suggesting a modern replacement for over a decade, nobody has actually made one. And while starting from scratch may look tempting because it gets rid of all the technical debt, it also gets rid of all the technical assets.
3 easy ways to remove backgrounds from images
Gnu Image Manipulation Program or GIMP for short, is an open-source image editing program, oh, and it’s free! Given that it costs nothing it’s pretty great. It’s got tonnes of features, and supports every file format I can think of, I’ve certainly never been left wanting more.
All those complex features come with a learning curve, though. Removing a background with GIMP will yield better results, but requires more skill.
First off, open your image in GIMP.
How to support open-source software and stay sane
Scientists writing open-source software often lack formal training in software engineering, which means that they might never have learnt best practices for code documentation and testing. But poorly maintained software can waste time and effort, and hinder reproducibility. Biologists who use computational tools routinely spend “hours and hours” trying to get other researchers’ code to run, says Adam Siepel, a computational biologist at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in New York, and a maintainer of PHAST, a tool used for comparative and evolutionary genomics. “They try to find it and there’s no website, or the link is broken, or it no longer compiles, or crashes when they’ve tried to run it on their data.”
But there are resources that can help, and models to emulate. If your research group is planning to release open-source software, you can prepare for the support work and the questions that will arise as others begin to use it. It isn’t easy, but the effort can yield citations and name recognition for the developers, and improve efficiency in the field, says Wolfgang Huber, a computational biologist at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory in Heidelberg, Germany. Plus, he adds, “I think it’s fun.”
Robots.txt is 25 years old
The first public mention of "a proposed standard that will allow WWW server maintainers to indicate if they want robots to access their server, and if so which parts" was on 25 Feb 1994, to the www-talk@www0.cern.ch mailing list (msg): [...]
IPFire 2.23 - Core Update 134 released
This is the official release announcement for IPFire 2.23 - Core Update 134. This update ships security fixes in the Linux kernel for the "SACK Panic" attack as well as some other smaller fixes.
[bobulate] lives!
Well, it’s been a long six-to-eight months. But [bobulate] is back, and some of the pent-up blogging needs are ready to be unleashed on Planet KDE and wherever else.
Late last year there were some hiccups with my hosting provider, which led to SSL issues. Those were solved, and I carried on with the existing hosting. Then in february or so the MySQL server at the hosting provider went down, and I filed some tickets, grumbled a bit, and figured it would resolve itself. After all, this blog isn’t a staggeringly important piece of internet infrastructure, and I could let off notifications through the Calamares announcements for my major work, and through Twitter for KDE packaging on FreeBSD.
And february dragged on into april, may, with no resolution of the issues in sight, and then a letter arrived from the Dutch internet authority saying that my hoster was no longer an official registry and that my domains were now floating around.
That’s when some form of panic struck – although in the end I only lost one of them to a domain-hijacker in Hong Kong. I’ve switched hosting to another Free-Software-friendly place, switched out Wordpress for the much easier-to-manage Jekyll, and will be re-building the archives as I go along.
Topsy-turvy 5th Week
Finally, I can write myself off as a professional developer, cause for the first time I got paid, that also by cash, for writing code. So after the boost battle of last month, it was time to test the algorithm out in the wild and not limit it to the confined boundary of the tests.
Didn’t play much with the code, this week, took a break and just relaxed. To point out a couple of things, I did get hold of the mouse events, how they are passed and evaluated by the tool subsystem of Krita. A couple of discussions around how it would be implemented. And a little bit of optimizing the algorithm. And for all, I got a small gif of the tool in action which I requested 4 years back, though it still needs a lot of work. Not that accurate to be honest and at the same time there are places where it can be optimized
Announcing the LPC 2019 registration waiting list
As registration spots open up, the Plumbers organizing committee will allocate them to those on the waiting list with priority given to those who will be participating in microconferences and BoFs.
Preliminary schedule for LPC 2019 has been published
The LPC committee is pleased to announce the preliminary schedule for the 2019 Linux Plumbers Conference.
The vast majority of the LPC refereed track talks have been accepted and are listed there. The same is true for microconferences. While there are a few talks and microconferences to be announced, you will find the current overview LPC schedule here. The LPC refereed track talks can be seen here.
