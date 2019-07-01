Rapid Ascent of Linux You should really get an Android or iPhone, says Microsoft: No more app updates for Windows Phone 8.x holdouts Another milestone was reached today in the long, drawn-out death of Windows Phone: Microsoft has stopped distributing app updates to the dozen or so Windows Phone 8.x devices not already consigned to the recyclers. To be fair, mainstream support for Windows Phone 8.1 was switched off almost two years ago, on 11 July 2017, and Microsoft really cannot be bothered to let developers who are still supporting apps on the platform use its store to distribute updates. The company had already axed the ability for developers to submit new apps for the doomed platform at the end of October last year. Today brings the Windows 8.x saga to an end – with developers no longer able to shovel out updates ... to say there'll be no more updates.

Microsoft Says Linux Surpassed Windows on Azure [Ed: Microsoft boosters such as Bogdan Popa keep pushing that "Microsoft loves Linux" lie because they know that this lie is actually useful to Microsoft and contributes to brand dilution] “Microsoft loves Linux” is something that we hear every once in a while, especially from Microsofties who try to get the software giant more involved into this world that they once hated.

Linux is now beating Windows on Microsoft’s own turf, and Azure is better for it A Linux kernel developer working with Microsoft has let slip that Linux-based operating systems have a larger presence on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform than Windows-based ones. The revelation appeared on an Openwall open-source security list in an application for Microsoft developers to join the list, and was apparently part of an evidently credible argument that Microsoft plays an active-enough role in Linux development to merit including the company in security groups.

Graphics: AMD and Intel AMD’s unannounced Navi 14 GPUs enabled in new Linux kernel patches We’re just a few days away from the launch of the new AMD RX 5700 XT and Radeon RX 5700 graphics cards on Sunday, and we can’t wait to talk about how the new Navi RDNA GPUs perform. But we’re not allowed yet. What we can say, however, is that the Navi 10 silicon inside them is being joined by upcoming Navi 14 chips. Well, according to AMD’s own Linux submissions anyways. Yesterday kernel patches for the as-yet unannounced Navi 14 GPU were posted, presumably in order to get into the new Linux 5.3 kernel update cycle instead of having to wait for the 5.4 version. AMD has already provided Navi 10 support for the Linux 5.3 kernel that’s getting merged in Autumn of this year, enabling the RX 5700-series cards, but you will still be able to use the new Navi-powered Radeon GPUs on Linux distributions that are compatible with the Radeon Software for Linux software.

Intel SVT-AV1 0.6 Released With AV1 Decoding, SIMD Optimizations Intel's open-source developers working on their Scalable Video Technology video encoders (and decoders) on Tuesday released SVT-AV1 0.6 as their latest work on high-performance AV1 support using CPU-based encoding/decoding. SVT-AV1 has been seeing remarkable progress on bettering its performance since Intel open-sourced the effort a few months back along with SVT-VP9 and SVT-HEVC. It was just in April that Intel then formally announced these encoders and acknowledged Netflix is among the customers planning to use them.

Libdrm 2.4.99 Released With Navi Support, AMDGPU Changes AMD's Marek Olšák released a new version of the Mesa DRM library (libdrm) on Tuesday. This libdrm update is notable as it contains the basic bits needed for Navi support. Having those bits in a released version of Libdrm is a prerequisite for landing the RadeonSI Navi 10 support. Now that the libdrm release is out there, hopefully this RadeonSI merging into Mesa 19.2 is imminent.