Programming With Python
Python list comprehension with Examples
This tutorial covers how list comprehension works in Python. It includes many examples which would help you to familiarize the concept and you should be able to implement it in your live project at the end of this lesson.
uarray update: API changes, overhead and comparison to __array_function__
uarray is a generic override framework for objects and methods in Python. Since my last uarray blogpost, there have been plenty of developments, changes to the API and improvements to the overhead of the protocol. Let’s begin with a walk-through of the current feature set and API, and then move on to current developments and how it compares to __array_function__. For further details on the API and latest developments, please see the API page for uarray. The examples there are doctested, so they will always be current.
Find the working hour for a project with Python program
In this article, we will write a python program to figure out how much time we will need to contribute to a project as a freelancer, but before that, let us go through the below problem first!
You are the best freelancer in the city. Everybody knows you, but what they don’t know, is that you are actually offloading your work to other freelancers and you rarely need to do any work. You’re living the life!
Giving the amount of time in minutes needed to complete the project and an array of pair values representing other freelancers’ time in [Hours, Minutes] format ie. [[2, 33], [3, 44]] calculate how much time you will need to contribute to the project (if at all) and return a string depending on the case.
EuroPython 2019: Late Bird Rates and Day Passes
We will have the following categories of late bird ticket prices for the conference tickets:
EuroPython 2019: Find a new job at the conferenc
5 common mistakes made by beginner python programmers
During the initial days as python programmer, all of us face some or other type of weird bug in our code which, after spending multiple painful hours on StackOverflow, turns out to be not a bug but python feature. That's how things work in python. So below are the 5 most common mistakes most of the beginner python programmers make. Let's know a bit about them so that we can save a few hours of asking questions on Facebook pages and groups.
How to Use the Python or Operator
There are three Boolean operators in Python: and, or, and not. With them, you can test conditions and decide which execution path your programs will take. In this tutorial, you’ll learn about the Python or operator and how to use it.
Introduction to GANs with Python and TensorFlow
Generative models are a family of AI architectures whose aim is to create data samples from scratch. They achieve this by capturing the data distributions of the type of things we want to generate.
3D gesture HAT uses Microchip E-field technology
Seeed has released a $12.90 “3D Gesture & Tracking Shield” for the Raspberry Pi that uses Microchip’s electrical near-field sensing technology for touchpad input and 3D gesture tracking at up to 10 cm. Seeed has launched a 3D gesture and tracking add-on board for the Raspberry Pi based on Microchip’s MGC3130 controller and GestIC Colibri Suite firmware. The technology uses electrical near-field sensing to determine near-field location and movement. Applications include home automation, game and A/V control, and alternative laptop input.
Games: The Universim, Pathway and Valve/ACO
today's howtos
