3D gesture HAT uses Microchip E-field technology Seeed has released a $12.90 “3D Gesture & Tracking Shield” for the Raspberry Pi that uses Microchip’s electrical near-field sensing technology for touchpad input and 3D gesture tracking at up to 10 cm. Seeed has launched a 3D gesture and tracking add-on board for the Raspberry Pi based on Microchip’s MGC3130 controller and GestIC Colibri Suite firmware. The technology uses electrical near-field sensing to determine near-field location and movement. Applications include home automation, game and A/V control, and alternative laptop input.

Games: The Universim, Pathway and Valve/ACO Alien invasions and disasters are in the latest update to the fun god-sim city-builder "The Universim" The Universim continues to get more interesting as a god-game/city-builder hybrid with the latest update giving the possibility of an alien invasion. See also: Some recent previous thoughts. Since the game will eventually let you reach for the stars and visit other planets, as you civilization evolves and becomes more modern you might find some unexpected visitors in the form of UFOs. Developer Crytivo said this is only "first contact" and more will come in future updates. For now, these pesky invaders might destroy buildings, kidnap Nuggets and animals.

The strategy RPG "Pathway" is to get a big free update later this Summer, now allows you to respec skills Not only are Robotality continuing to polish their strategy RPG "Pathway", they're also working towards a big free update. See Also: My original thoughts on Pathway. They haven't said what's coming in this big free update, only that it will be due "at the end of summer" but they do plan to make a blog post about what's coming.

Valve are asking for help testing "ACO", a new Mesa shader compiler for AMD graphics Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais mentioned on Twitter, about a new Mesa shader compiler for AMD graphics named "ACO" and they're calling for testers. In the longer post on Steam, it goes over a brief history about Valve sponsoring work done by open-source graphics driver engineers, with it all being "very successful". The team has grown and they decided to go in a different direction with their work.

