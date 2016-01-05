Language Selection

Games: The Universim, Pathway and Valve/ACO

Wednesday 3rd of July 2019 09:38:54 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Alien invasions and disasters are in the latest update to the fun god-sim city-builder "The Universim"

    The Universim continues to get more interesting as a god-game/city-builder hybrid with the latest update giving the possibility of an alien invasion. See also: Some recent previous thoughts.

    Since the game will eventually let you reach for the stars and visit other planets, as you civilization evolves and becomes more modern you might find some unexpected visitors in the form of UFOs. Developer Crytivo said this is only "first contact" and more will come in future updates. For now, these pesky invaders might destroy buildings, kidnap Nuggets and animals.

  • The strategy RPG "Pathway" is to get a big free update later this Summer, now allows you to respec skills

    Not only are Robotality continuing to polish their strategy RPG "Pathway", they're also working towards a big free update. See Also: My original thoughts on Pathway.

    They haven't said what's coming in this big free update, only that it will be due "at the end of summer" but they do plan to make a blog post about what's coming.

  • Valve are asking for help testing "ACO", a new Mesa shader compiler for AMD graphics

    Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais mentioned on Twitter, about a new Mesa shader compiler for AMD graphics named "ACO" and they're calling for testers.

    In the longer post on Steam, it goes over a brief history about Valve sponsoring work done by open-source graphics driver engineers, with it all being "very successful". The team has grown and they decided to go in a different direction with their work.

  • Valve Has Been Developing A New Mesa Vulkan Shader Compiler For Radeon

    Valve has been funding work on "ACO", a new shader compiler alternative to the de facto AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler currently used by both the RADV and RadeonSI Mesa graphics drivers for AMD Radeon hardware.

3D gesture HAT uses Microchip E-field technology

Seeed has released a $12.90 “3D Gesture & Tracking Shield” for the Raspberry Pi that uses Microchip’s electrical near-field sensing technology for touchpad input and 3D gesture tracking at up to 10 cm. Seeed has launched a 3D gesture and tracking add-on board for the Raspberry Pi based on Microchip’s MGC3130 controller and GestIC Colibri Suite firmware. The technology uses electrical near-field sensing to determine near-field location and movement. Applications include home automation, game and A/V control, and alternative laptop input. Read more

today's howtos

Programming With Python

  • Python list comprehension with Examples

    This tutorial covers how list comprehension works in Python. It includes many examples which would help you to familiarize the concept and you should be able to implement it in your live project at the end of this lesson.

  • uarray update: API changes, overhead and comparison to __array_function__

    uarray is a generic override framework for objects and methods in Python. Since my last uarray blogpost, there have been plenty of developments, changes to the API and improvements to the overhead of the protocol. Let’s begin with a walk-through of the current feature set and API, and then move on to current developments and how it compares to __array_function__. For further details on the API and latest developments, please see the API page for uarray. The examples there are doctested, so they will always be current.

  • Find the working hour for a project with Python program

    In this article, we will write a python program to figure out how much time we will need to contribute to a project as a freelancer, but before that, let us go through the below problem first! You are the best freelancer in the city. Everybody knows you, but what they don’t know, is that you are actually offloading your work to other freelancers and you rarely need to do any work. You’re living the life! Giving the amount of time in minutes needed to complete the project and an array of pair values representing other freelancers’ time in [Hours, Minutes] format ie. [[2, 33], [3, 44]] calculate how much time you will need to contribute to the project (if at all) and return a string depending on the case.

  • EuroPython 2019: Late Bird Rates and Day Passes

    We will have the following categories of late bird ticket prices for the conference tickets:

  • EuroPython 2019: Find a new job at the conferenc
  • 5 common mistakes made by beginner python programmers

    During the initial days as python programmer, all of us face some or other type of weird bug in our code which, after spending multiple painful hours on StackOverflow, turns out to be not a bug but python feature. That's how things work in python. So below are the 5 most common mistakes most of the beginner python programmers make. Let's know a bit about them so that we can save a few hours of asking questions on Facebook pages and groups.

  • How to Use the Python or Operator

    There are three Boolean operators in Python: and, or, and not. With them, you can test conditions and decide which execution path your programs will take. In this tutorial, you’ll learn about the Python or operator and how to use it.

  • Introduction to GANs with Python and TensorFlow

    Generative models are a family of AI architectures whose aim is to create data samples from scratch. They achieve this by capturing the data distributions of the type of things we want to generate.

