15-inch HD touch-panel runs on hexa-core Arm SoC
Winmate’s IP65-protected “R15RK3S-PTC3” is a 15-inch HD touch-panel with capacitive touch that runs Android 7.1 on a hexa-core Cortex-A72 and -A53 Arm SoC and offers a GbE port with PoE.
Winmate has posted a product page for a “new” 15-inch, HD touch-panel system for industrial and enterprise use. The R15RK3S-PTC product name and the specs listed for the SoC suggest strongly that the system runs on the popular Rockchip RK3399. The SoC has dual Cortex-A72 cores at up to 2.0GHz and four -A53 cores at up to 1.5GHz. Android 7.1 is listed as the “default” OS.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 143 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
3D gesture HAT uses Microchip E-field technology
Seeed has released a $12.90 “3D Gesture & Tracking Shield” for the Raspberry Pi that uses Microchip’s electrical near-field sensing technology for touchpad input and 3D gesture tracking at up to 10 cm. Seeed has launched a 3D gesture and tracking add-on board for the Raspberry Pi based on Microchip’s MGC3130 controller and GestIC Colibri Suite firmware. The technology uses electrical near-field sensing to determine near-field location and movement. Applications include home automation, game and A/V control, and alternative laptop input.
Games: The Universim, Pathway and Valve/ACO
today's howtos
Programming With Python
Recent comments
49 min 21 sec ago
9 hours 20 min ago
9 hours 31 min ago
16 hours 55 min ago
17 hours 3 min ago
17 hours 13 min ago
17 hours 17 min ago
17 hours 20 min ago
17 hours 28 min ago
18 hours 58 min ago