Stable kernels 5.1.16, 4.19.57, and 4.14.132
-
Linux 5.1.16
I'm announcing the release of the 5.1.16 kernel.
All users of the 5.1 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 5.1.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.1.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
-
Linux 4.19.57
-
Linux 4.14.132
-
