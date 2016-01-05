Android Leftovers
-
Google reduced ability of device manufacturers to use Android alternatives: CCI
-
U.S. Partially Lifts Ban on Huawei, But Android's Status Unclear
-
Huawei Awaits US Commerce Nod on Resuming Usage of Google Android
-
Huawei isn't sure about using Android in future phones
-
LG G8S ThinQ with Snapdragon 855 and Air Motion is going on sale in global markets
-
What to do (and not to do) if you get your Android phone wet
-
A prototype of an unreleased Nokia Android phone shows up on eBay
-
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Update Brings June Android Security Patch, Screen Recording Feature
-
[Update: Countries removed] Android Auto support expands to Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden
-
Huawei Android ban could still be on as US government says its still blacklisted
-
Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) tries to carry the torch for Android tablets
-
One of Android's biggest apps was caught making purchases for users without consent
-
Android Q(&A): Android Engineers take us on a deep dive of Android Q
-
Unreleased Android Q build leaks customizable ‘Back Sensitivity’ gesture setting
-
Google details capturing app audio in Android Q
-
9to5Google Daily 258: Early Android Q build leaks
-
Android Q's gestures are changing again, but this time it's good news
-
Patch Android! July 2019 update fixes 9 critical flaws
-
China installs spyware on tourists’ Android phones, downloads data from iPhones
-
Android Auto is now available in Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden
-
Google Photos product lead confirms manual face tags, timestamp edits on Android, and other features in the works
-
Firefox 68 arrives with Web Authentication support, Android Q fixes, and more
-
How to Enable ARCore on Any Android Phone
-
New 'WannaHydra' Malware a Triple Threat to Android
-
3D gesture HAT uses Microchip E-field technology
Seeed has released a $12.90 “3D Gesture & Tracking Shield” for the Raspberry Pi that uses Microchip’s electrical near-field sensing technology for touchpad input and 3D gesture tracking at up to 10 cm. Seeed has launched a 3D gesture and tracking add-on board for the Raspberry Pi based on Microchip’s MGC3130 controller and GestIC Colibri Suite firmware. The technology uses electrical near-field sensing to determine near-field location and movement. Applications include home automation, game and A/V control, and alternative laptop input.
Games: The Universim, Pathway and Valve/ACO
today's howtos
Programming With Python
