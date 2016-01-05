Material Shell Is A New Tiling Shell For Gnome (Beta)
Material Shell is a new tiling shell replacement for Gnome Shell that's currently in beta. It's tagline mentions that this extension proposes "a performant and simple opinionated mouse/keyboard workflow to increase daily productivity and comfort", while also following the Material Design guidelines.
The extension adds a new panel on the left-hand side of the screen, which has (from top to bottom) an Activities Overview button, application categories buttons (Internet, Development, Social, etc.), and a tray at the bottom.
What's more, Material Shell replaces the top bar with its own bar that lists each running application for a particular category, a + button that allows opening another application from that category, and a button to switch between tiling layouts (only 2 are available for now) for the applications in that particular category.
Also, window titlebars for applications that don't use client side decorations are removed, being replaced with the application name in the top panel added by Material Shell. A close button is also there, for easily quitting applications, though you can also use Super + Q to quit an app.
