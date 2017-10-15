Kernel: DW5821e, NVMe, Linux Plumbers Conference and Zack's Kernel News
DW5821e firmware update integration in ModemManager and fwupd
The Dell Wireless 5821e module is a Qualcomm SDX20 based LTE Cat16 device. This modem can work in either MBIM mode or QMI mode, and provides different USB layouts for each of the modes. In Linux kernel based and Windows based systems, the MBIM mode is the default one, because it provides easy integration with the OS (e.g. no additional drivers or connection managers required in Windows) and also provides all the features that QMI provides through QMI over MBIM operations.
The firmware update process of this DW5821e module is integrated in your GNU/Linux distribution, since ModemManager 1.10.0 and fwupd 1.2.6. There is no official firmware released in the LVFS (yet) but the setup is completely ready to be used, just waiting for Dell to publish an initial official firmware release.
The firmware update integration between ModemManager and fwupd involves different steps, which I’ll try to describe here so that it’s clear how to add support for more devices in the future.
With An Out-Of-Tree Kernel Patch You Can Finally Read/Write To The SSDs On Newer Macs
While Apple computers once ran well with Linux, that's not been the case in recent years particularly for MacBook Pros but now really all newer Apple computers have become a mess on Linux. There's been really messy issues in trying to run Macs on Linux. With MacBook Pros from recent revisions, it's now only finally possible for Linux to read/write to the solid-state drive if using an out-of-tree patch.
This Linux NVMe driver patch was pointed out to us by a Phoronix reader for allowing 2016 and newer MacBook Pros (and newer Macs) to be able to read/write the NVMe SSD from Linux.
Linux Plumbers Conference: RDMA Microconference Accepted into 2019 Linux Plumbers Conference
We are pleased to announce that the RDMA Microconference has been accepted into the 2019 Linux Plumbers Conference! RDMA has been a microconference at Plumbers for the last three years and will be continuing its productive work for a fourth year. The RDMA meetings at the previous Plumbers have been critical in getting improvements to the RDMA subsystem merged into mainline. These include a new user API, container support, testability/syzkaller, system bootup, Soft iWarp, and more. There are still difficult open issues that need to be resolved, and this year’s Plumbers RDMA Microconfernence is sure to come up with answers to these tough problems.
Zack's Kernel News
When Linus Torvalds recently agreed to raise the GCC minimum supported version number to 4.8, it meant that any older system that still used older build tools, including older versions of GCC, wouldn't be able to compile new kernels without upgrading that software. The justification for his decision was partly that the various kernel ports had come to depend on later GCC versions and partly that the various Linux distributions had started shipping with later GCC versions as well. To Linus, this meant that regular users would almost certainly not be inconvenienced by the change; while kernel developers – well, Linus didn't mind inconveniencing them so much.
But it wasn't entirely an inconvenience to developers, as Steven Rostedt recently demonstrated. Now that GCC 4.8 was the new minimum, the kernel no longer had to support older versions of GCC that lacked some of the modern new features. The way this generally works is that the kernel build system checks which version of GCC is installed and then compiles certain kernel features that are specifically coded for that GCC version. This way, by hook or by crook, all kernel features get implemented, even if they have to work around deficiencies in an older compiler. When the older compilers aren't supported anymore, all of that targeted kernel code can simply be torn out by the roots, without anyone making a fuss.
