Software: WireGuard and Olivia
WireGuard Snapshot `0.0.20190702` Available
Hello, A new snapshot, `0.0.20190702`, has been tagged in the git repository. Please note that this snapshot is, like the rest of the project at this point in time, experimental, and does not constitute a real release that would be considered secure and bug-free. WireGuard is generally thought to be fairly stable, and most likely will not crash your computer (though it may). However, as this is a pre-release snapshot, it comes with no guarantees, and its security is not yet to be depended on; it is not applicable for CVEs. With all that said, if you'd like to test this snapshot out, there are a few relevant changes. == Changes == * curve25519: not all linkers support bmi2 and adx This should allow WireGuard to build on older toolchains. * qemu: show signal when failing This was useful in tracking down upstream armeb bugs such as: http://lists.infradead.org/pipermail/linux-arm-kernel/2019-May/655926.html * wg-quick: darwin: support being called from launchd We now ship a sample launchd file, for folks who would like to run WireGuard on macOS servers with some form of automation. Most users are still advised to use the GUI app from the App Store. * compat: some kernels weirdly backport prandom_u32_max * compat: unify custom function prefix/suffix * compat: rhel backported list modifications Usual maintance of our compat layer for existing platforms and kernels. * compat: support RHEL8's skb_mark_not_on_list backport We now support RHEL8/CentOS8's kernel. * global: switch to coarse ktime Our prior use of fast ktime before meant that sometimes, depending on how broken the motherboard was, we'd wind up calling into the HPET slow path. Here we move to coarse ktime which is always super speedy. In the process we had to fix the resolution of the clock, as well as introduce a new interface for it, landing in 5.3. Older kernels fall back to a fast-enough mechanism based on jiffies. https://lore.kernel.org/lkml/tip-e3ff9c3678b4d80e22d2557b68726174578eaf52@git.kernel.org/ https://lore.kernel.org/lkml/20190621203249.3909-3-Jason@zx2c4.com/ * netlink: cast struct over cb->args for type safety This follow recent upstream changes such as: https://lore.kernel.org/lkml/20190628144022.31376-1-Jason@zx2c4.com/ * peer: use LIST_HEAD macro Style nit. * receive: queue dead packets to napi queue instead of empty rx_queue This mitigates a WARN_ON being triggered by the workqueue code. It was quite hard to trigger, except sporadically, or reliably with a PC Engines ALIX, an extremely slow board with an AMD LX800 that Ryan Whelan of Axatrax was kind enough to mail me. This snapshot contains commits from: Jason A. Donenfeld. As always, the source is available at https://git.zx2c4.com/WireGuard/ and information about the project is available at https://www.wireguard.com/ . This snapshot is available in compressed tarball form here: https://git.zx2c4.com/WireGuard/snapshot/WireGuard-0.0.20190702.tar.xz SHA2-256: 1a1311bc71abd47a72c47d918be3bacc486b3de90734661858af75cc990dbaac BLAKE2b-256: 3b8668eed4c11c3d5995f23152c645ee40017ab84c8b15ce5f84015730290c9f A PGP signature of that file decompressed is available here: https://git.zx2c4.com/WireGuard/snapshot/WireGuard-0.0.20190702.tar.asc Signing key: AB9942E6D4A4CFC3412620A749FC7012A5DE03AE If you're a snapshot package maintainer, please bump your package version. If you're a user, the WireGuard team welcomes any and all feedback on this latest snapshot. Finally, WireGuard development thrives on donations. By popular demand, we have a webpage for this: https://www.wireguard.com/donations/ Thank you, Jason Donenfeld
WireGuard 0.0.20190702 Released For This Cross-Platform Open-Source VPN Tunnel
WireGuard 0.0.20190702 has been released as the newest snapshot for this increasingly popular open-source network VPN tunnel that has showed much potential and has now been ported to all major platforms.
WireGuard 0.0.20190702 is available for those interested. To much dismay, it doesn't look like the kernel module will make it into the upcoming Linux 5.3 merge window. As of writing, the code still hasn't been queued into net-next for merging into the Linux 5.3 merge window in early July. But for that to happen anyhow, WireGuard would likely still need to survive another round of code review on the Linux kernel mailing list along with its Zinc crypto API. We haven't seen that happen yet so long story short the WireGuard Linux support will likely still need to rely upon the DKMS out-of-tree kernel module for another round.
Cloud music player Olivia
Olivia looks like a standard three-panel music player, with links to albums, artists, and playlists on the left, the player queue on the right, and a context-shifting middle pane. But it's not. Rather than helping you manage and maintain your own music collection, Olivia has been designed to simplify access to music that's typically played and discovered online. It's currently in an alpha testing state, and not all the features shown in the user interface (UI) are functional, but it's functional enough to be very useful and shows great promise. Type the name of a track into the search field, for example, and a list of image thumbnails for discovered tracks start to load into the middle pane, complete with details about the performer, release date, duration, and album. It's exactly as if the music is sourced from your local storage. A double-click adds the track to your queue from where it can then be played. The actual source for the music seems to be YouTube, from where the music is streamed stripped of its video content.
The UI scales and animates smoothly as you navigate through different search and playback modes, and it can even dynamically theme itself according to your currently playing track's artwork. There's a very neat "widget" mode, which reduces the UI to nothing more than the current track thumbnail and playback controls. This is a great way of removing the distraction of choosing music from the infinite possibilities of online resources. As you play tracks, they're added to your "collection," so you can easily play them back or manage them much like you would local files. Local music is supported too, and there's an excellent song recommendation system. Type in the name of a piece of music you like, and Olivia will come back with a recommendation for something it thinks (or the Internet thinks) is similar. It works surprisingly well.
OSS: OSI, Mozilla, Crunchy Data, LibreOffice, NexDock
GameShell is a portable and modular DIY retro game console
It’s the “world’s first modular, portable game console” running a GNU/Linux operating system. You can easily play retro games from Atari, GameBoy, GameBoy Advance, Nintendo Entertainment System, and more on the GameShell. Or, create your own game entirely with Preset C, Python, Lua, Javascript, or LISP. Also: Google's Fuschia operating system has been in works for years now.
Miscellaneous New Articles From Linux Magazine (Partial Paywalls)
Linux Mint 20 will ditch 32-bit architecture following Canonical's recent announcement
Clem Lefebvre, head of the Linux Mint project, has announced that Linux Mint 20 and beyond will drop support for 32-bit systems. The news comes on the heels of a decision made by Canonical to drop support for the 32-bit architecture in Ubuntu 19.10 and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, the latter of which Linux Mint 20 will be based on. In the blog post, Lefebvre said he believes most people are happy with the decision to drop 32-bit versions and that it makes sense in 2020. Computers with a 64-bit processor have been on the market since 2003, and most of the computers that have shipped in this decade are 64-bit ready (except several infernal netbooks).
