Games: Avorion, Synergia, Superstarfighter, Kubifaktorium, Viking Vengeance, We Need To Go Deeper The awesome co-op space sandbox game "Avorion" now has modding support Avorion is a fully 3D co-op space sandbox game, where players build a ship and eventually a fleet from single blocks and it's quite engrossing. This latest update enables proper modding support, with integrated Steam Workshop support. Previously, you were able to download pre-built ships other had made but this goes a massive step further for the game. You can now use Lua to mod all sorts of things in the game, although some things like Materials, Rarities or Blocks cannot yet be modded. What's fun is that dedicated servers, for those that plan online, also support modding. If you connect to a modded server, it grabs the mods for you—handy.

Synergia, a cyberpunk thriller visual novel will support Linux and it has a demo - it's quite impressive Ready to get engrossed in another Visual Novel? Synergia looks promising, with a futuristic yuri cyberpunk setting. Giving off some Ghost in the Shell vibes, it's actually quite impressive. The intro video especially, not something I was expecting to see with a Visual Novel and sets the mood quite nicely.

Superstarfighter, a free and open source local multiplayer party game I recently got shown Superstarfighter, a 1-4 player local multiplayer (with AI too) fast-paced action game and it's actually pretty fun. It's a very frantic arcade game, where each player can shoot out homing missiles to take down other players. With multiple game modes available, it's surprisingly good. I'm quite a fan of the Take the Crown mode, where each player fights over a single Crown and whoever wears in the longest wins. There's also a pretty amusing Hive Filling mode, with each player flying over tiles to change the tile into their colour, with opposing colours slowing you down.

Kubifaktorium, a voxel colony management and automation game developed on Linux is now in Early Access The second game developed by Mirko Seithe and made on Linux, Kubifaktorium, a voxel colony management and automation game is now available in Early Access.

Inspired by norse mythology, the action RPG "Viking Vengeance" looks like a lot of fun As someone who has been slightly obsessed over the Vikings series from the History network, a game based around Norse mythology is exactly what I need right now. Viking Vengeance from Lowpoly Interactive is due out sometime later this year and it is currently advertising Linux support on Steam. When speaking to the developer about it in this forum post, they said "Hello and thank you for the question. Yes if people using Linux will be interested in the game we will definitely bring it to Linux.", so it might be worth letting them know if you're interested.

Co-op submarine adventure game "We Need To Go Deeper" is releasing on August 1st In the official announcement, they said the price is going to be increasing from $9.99 to $15.99 so if you were thinking of getting it you may want to think quicker if you wanted to save a little. After release, they said updates will still be coming, just not as often as they do currently. A special edition will also be offered which will include a PDF art book and an expanded soundtrack. They're also considering paid DLC as it "gets asked a lot".