Software Development Leftovers
Faster snap development – additional tips and tricks
Recently, we published several blog posts, aimed at helping developers enjoy a smoother, faster, more streamlined experience creating snaps. We discussed the tools and tricks you can employ in snapcraft to accelerate the speed at which you iterate on your builds.
We want to continue the work presented in the Make your snap development faster tutorial, by giving you some fresh pointers and practical tips that will make the journey even brisker and snappier than before.
Further Exploring the Pandas.DataFrame Object method
In this article, we will further look at the other methods of the DataFrame object, we will continue to explore the DataFrame object methods in a few more chapters before moving forward to the other Pandas objects.
Python for NLP: Creating Bag of Words Model from Scratch
This is the 13th article in my series of articles on Python for NLP. In the previous article, we saw how to create a simple rule-based chatbot that uses cosine similarity between the TF-IDF vectors of the words in the corpus and the user input, to generate a response. The TF-IDF model was basically used to convert word to numbers.
In this article, we will study another very useful model that converts text to numbers i.e. the Bag of Words (BOW).
Since most of the statistical algorithms, e.g machine learning and deep learning techniques, work with numeric data, therefore we have to convert text into numbers. Several approaches exist in this regard. However, the most famous ones are Bag of Words, TF-IDF, and word2vec. Though several libraries exist, such as Scikit-Learn and NLTK, which can implement these techniques in one line of code, it is important to understand the working principle behind these word embedding techniques. The best way to do so is to implement these techniques from scratch in Python and this is what we are going to do today.
PHP version 7.2.20 and 7.3.7
RPM of PHP version 7.3.7 are available in remi repository for Fedora 30 and in remi-php73 repository for Fedora 27-29 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 6 (RHEL, CentOS).
RPM of PHP version 7.2.20 are available in remi repository for Fedora 28-29 and in remi-php72 repository for Fedora 26-27 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 6 (RHEL, CentOS).
Switching to Late Bird Tickets — please use your coupons today!
How continuous deployment impacts the entire organization
CD brings fundamental changes to organizations because old scheduling and development cycles disappear. As you move to CD, you need to bring your entire organization—not just your development and operations teams—along in order to reap every advantage.
Devices With Linux: Pocket Science Lab, Librem 5 GNU/Linux Phone and Android Alternatives
Windows 'Clones'
Security Leftovers
Valve’s new code cuts AMD GPU compile times by over 45% for Linux games
AMD graphics cards are getting some Linux love from what might seem like an unlikely source: Valve. Source. Valve. C’mon… Whatever. A team of software engineers in Valve has been working on a new shader compiler for AMD GPUs running on Linux operating systems, and it promises dramatically shorter time to compile metrics as well as a few cases where it’s making a positive difference to gaming frame rates on Linux too.
