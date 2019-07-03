Devices With Linux: Pocket Science Lab, Librem 5 GNU/Linux Phone and Android Alternatives
-
In case you haven’t heard about it, Pocket Science Lab [1] is a really nifty board developed by the FOSSAsia community which combines a multichannel, megahertz-range oscilloscope, a multimeter, a logic probe, several voltage sources and a current source, several wave generators, UART and I2C interfaces… and all of this in the form factor of an Arduino Mega, i.e. only somewhat larger than that of a credit card. Hook it up over USB to a PC or an Android device running the official (free and open source, of course) app and you are all set.
Well, not quite set yet. What you get for your 50-ish EUR is just the board itself. You will quite definitely need a set of probe cables (sadly, I have yet to find even an unofficial adaptor allowing one to equip PSLab with standard industry oscilloscope probes using BNC connectors) but if you expect to lug yours around anywhere you go, you will quite definitely want to invest in a case of some sort. While FOSSAsia does not to my knowledge sell PSLab cases, they provide a design for one [2]. It is meant to be laser-cut but I have successfully managed to 3D-print it as well, and for the more patient among us it shouldn’t be too difficult to hand-cut one with a jigsaw either.
-
Now being into Q3, we're waiting to see if Purism will be able to deliver the Librem 5 GNU/Linux smartphone this quarter after being pushed back twice from their original January ship date. They haven't released any finished design yet or the finalized specifications (they still haven't finalized on the RAM, battery, cameras, and speaker(s)), but their latest series of blog posts are showing that GNOME/Linux applications can run on their Librem 5 developer kit.
Following their posts showing off the boot time compared to an obsolete Android smartphone and Quake II can run on their Linux smartphone, they have been highlighting other applications that can run on the phone -- well, their developer kit.
-
South Korea’s two smartphone manufacturers, Samsung and LG, would also love to have an independent operating system but success is unlikely. Samsung tried with Tizen, which was supported by the Linux Foundation. The Samsung Z series was launched in India and didn’t do well enough but Tizen is used in Samsung Gear smartwatches. LG could have a go with Palm’s Linux-based webOS, which it acquired from HP in 2013. WebOS first appeared on Palm Pre smartphones in 2009 but LG has mainly used it in smart TV sets.
Sailfish started with another failed Linux project, Nokia and Intel’s MeeGo. The latest version uses a graphical shell from Jolla, the Finnish company that appears to be its major backer. Sailfish can be ported to more alternative smartphones than Ubuntu Touch but I can’t see any current phones with Sailfish pre-installed. The same is true for both /e/ (formerly Eelo), which is a sort of de-Googled Android, and LineageOS, which is a reborn CyanogenMod.
Windows 'Clones'
-
Reitschin does add he is no lawyer, but these claims do raise a number of serious concerns and questions about the ReactOS project. These claims alone will probably ensure no serious commercial entity will ever want to associate itself with ReactOS, and it will be interesting to see if these claims will ever lead to something more serious than mere words.
-
For those using Samba for better Windows interoperability with SMB/CIFS/AD, the forthcoming Samba 4.11 will be a lot more scalable so it can be used within massive organizations.
Samba has been undergoing work to improve its performance on the large scale for organizations with 100,000+ users and over one hundred thousand computer objects and memberships. Samba 4.11 will be able to scale a hell of a lot better than previous releases due to performance improvements around reindexing, domain joins, LDAP server memory, custom LMBD map size, better batch operation support, better LDB search performance, better sub-tree rename performance, and other tuning to allow Samba to perform at massive scales.
Security Leftovers
-
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (libssh2 and qemu-kvm), Debian (lemonldap-ng), Fedora (tomcat), Oracle (kernel), and SUSE (elfutils, kernel, and php5).
-
As the number of users on the platform has increased over the years, so has YouTube’s list of ‘banned content.’ Adding further to the list, YouTube has banned ‘instructional hacking and phishing’ videos.
The latest bans have led to the deletion of several educational videos on ethical hacking as they now violate YouTube’s Terms of Service. The list also includes ‘extremely dangerous challenges,’ ‘eating disorders’ and ‘violent events’ as banned categories.
-
Creators behind malicious malware are evolving and coming up with new techniques to make it almost impossible for a normal user to spot them. A new banking trojan named BianLian, which was previously used as a dropper for spreading notorious banking malware like Anubis is affecting Android users all over the world.
-
New Golang malware plays the Linux field in quest for cryptocurrency [Ed: The CBS tech tabloid ZDNet (with Microsoft funding and running it) continues to associate "Linux" with some malware one needs to actually install]
A new form of malware has been spotted in the wild by cybersecurity companies which say the code's main focus is the fraudulent mining of the Monero (XMR) cryptocurrency.
-
10 Best Free Password Manager Software For 2019 [Ed: A site called "FOSS" something recommends proprietary software and worse -- sending all your passwords to some dodgy entity called LastPass (while calling it "free"!)]
Valve’s new code cuts AMD GPU compile times by over 45% for Linux games
AMD graphics cards are getting some Linux love from what might seem like an unlikely source: Valve. Source. Valve. C’mon… Whatever. A team of software engineers in Valve has been working on a new shader compiler for AMD GPUs running on Linux operating systems, and it promises dramatically shorter time to compile metrics as well as a few cases where it’s making a positive difference to gaming frame rates on Linux too.
Recent comments
1 hour 14 min ago
1 hour 31 min ago
2 hours 45 min ago
3 hours 15 min ago
3 hours 29 min ago
3 hours 51 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 25 min ago
10 hours 39 min ago
10 hours 49 min ago