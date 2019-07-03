Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) Will Reach End of Life on July 18th, 2019
Canonical announced today that the Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) operating system is approaching end of life later this month, urging users to upgrade to a newer release.
Released last year on October 18th, Ubuntu 18.10 was dubbed as Cosmic Cuttlefish by Canonical's CEO Mark Shuttleworth. It shipped with the GNOME 3.30 desktop environment and the Linux 4.18 kernel series, and featured a fresh new look based on the in-house developed Yaru theme, formerly Communitheme.
Ubuntu 18.10 also brought support for unlocking your PC with your fingerprint, mobile phone integration, as well as support for managing Thunderbolt devices. However, being supported for only nine months, Ubuntu 18.10 will reach end of life on July 18th, 2019, which means it will no longer receive security or software updates.
