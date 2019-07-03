today's howtos
-
How to Install Fork CMS with NGINX on Debian 9
-
How to highlight all matches in the Firefox Find bar
-
Enable ‘Tap to click’ on Ubuntu Login Screen [Quick Tip]
-
Persisting data into a PosgreSQL database with PHP
-
Disable ‘Connectivity Checking’ on Ubuntu for Public Wifi/Captive Portals
-
You will love this command when you trying to ssh into a server with your ssh key but still are asked for a password due to permission issues.
-
Umask Command in Linux
-
This will allow you to browse web sites using "-dump" with elinks while you still are logged in
-
Manipulate the metadata and edit the create time (This will change date to 1986:11:05 12:00 - Date: 1986 5th November, Time: 12.00) and then it will set modify date to the same as alldate.
-
Decrypt passwords from Google Chrome and Chromium.
-
