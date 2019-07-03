Games: Ninslash, Decade of GamingOnLinux, A Short Hike, Groove Gunner and Steam Controller
-
Ninslash – a great fun open source 2D platform game needs YOU!
We’ve received tons of feedback asking for more exposure to Linux’s open source gaming scene. We’re always wanting to make Linux more glamorous, sexy, and attractive. Or it could be that we’re wanting to chill out and fancy playing a fast-paced multiplayer game. Whatever the motives, Ninslash caught our attention.
Ninslash is a free multiplayer 2D survival shooter based on another game called Teeworlds, a highly revered retro multiplayer shooter. Ninslash saw its first release in August 2016.
Like Teeworlds, Ninslash falls under the genre of a frenetic multiplayer survival game. You can either join a public server, or run your own LAN server. There’s a couple of public servers set up for ‘invasion mode’, although there’s other game modes available (more on that later).
-
10 years ago GamingOnLinux was created, what a ride it’s been
Today, GamingOnLinux (the website) officially turns 10 years old, this is madness and here’s some thoughts and history on it all.
July is a bit of a special double-event for me, as not only does July 5th mark the birth of GamingOnLinux, July 30th is also my birthday!
What started as a curiosity after my first proper computer came with Linux instead of Windows, has blossomed into a love of all things Linux. I still remember booting it up for the first time, having no idea what was about to happen. Good old Mandrake 9.2, you were my first taste of what was to come. In the years following, I remember trying out all sorts of different Linux distributions from Fedora Core (as it was called back then) to SUSE and eventually Ubuntu came along which really did help me stick with Linux.
-
A Short Hike, a very sweet looking casual adventure game will be coming to Linux
Developed by adamgryu as a Humble Original for a Humble Monthly, A Short Hike is released outside of Humble later this Summer.
-
VR rhythm game "Groove Gunner" looks insane and it's coming to Linux
Think you have some sick moves? Own a VR system? You're going to want to keep an eye on Groove Gunner as it looks absolutely insane (in a nice way) and it might make you sweat a bit.
Groove Gunner won't just test your own rhythm with the music, it will also test your reflexes. Not only will you be blasting targets to the beats, you will also be blocking bullets as they come flying at you, while playing through songs from a variety of musical artists and genres.
-
Valve may be working on a new version of the Steam Controller
Speculation time: As someone who makes heavy use of their Steam Controller, I will admit that the possibility of a proper second generation has me quite excited.
PCGamesN recently wrote about it, which included a video from the YouTube channel Critical Input. The video goes over a Patent published in December last year, which shows it has a slightly different design with batteries that possibly go into the middle (hooray!), along with the back paddles being split into two on each side. That's pretty interesting but what's more exciting, is that it seems Valve may have already been testing it, as references were found in the Steamworks SDK for it.
Oh, on top of that it seems the Patent also mentions multiple "force sensitive resistors", which has "an electrical resistance" so it can detect how much pressure you're applying on it. Something similar is used the Valve Index Controllers (previously known as the Knuckles Controller).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 768 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Michał Górny (Gentoo) and Daniel Kahn Gillmor (Debian) on OpenPGP Security
OSS: OpenHMD, Open Scare, and Mozilla Localization
Games: Ninslash, Decade of GamingOnLinux, A Short Hike, Groove Gunner and Steam Controller
today's howtos
Recent comments
3 hours 54 min ago
3 hours 55 min ago
4 hours 34 min ago
4 hours 46 min ago
9 hours 4 min ago
9 hours 7 min ago
12 hours 37 min ago
12 hours 54 min ago
14 hours 8 min ago
14 hours 38 min ago