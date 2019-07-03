OSS: OpenHMD, Open Scare, and Mozilla Localization
OpenHMD 0.3.0-rc2 Released For This Open-Source API/Drivers For VR/AR Hardware
Issued today was the second release candidate for OpenHMD 0.3.0, the open-source project providing a common API and different drivers for VR/AR hardware.
OpenHMD 0.3.0-rc2 continues with supporting the 3Glasses D3, Oculus CV1, Windows Mixed Reality HMD, NOLO, HTC Vive, HTC Vive Pro, Deepoon E2, and GearVR Gen1. The PlayStation PSVR support did end up getting disabled in this release, however.
Open-Source JavaScript: Compliance Tips For Companies
Mozilla Localization (L10N): L10n report: July edition
Since our last report, we’ve shipped the first release of Firefox Preview (Fenix) in 11 languages (including en-US). The next upcoming step will be to open up the project to more locales. If you are interested, make sure to follow closely the dev.l10n mailing list this week. And congratulations to the teams that helped make this a successful localized first release!
Michał Górny (Gentoo) and Daniel Kahn Gillmor (Debian) on OpenPGP Security
