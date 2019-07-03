Language Selection

Programming Leftovers: KDE, Digest, Python, Bash and Evennia

Filed under
Development
  • 2019 Plasma and Usability & Productivity sprint

    It was a great opportunity to meet old and new friends, drink beer and sangria on the rooftop and of course do some hacking.

    First we discussed about the future development of Plasma, especially the Wayland experience. I was particularly interested in how we can solve the two missing pieces in KDE Connect on Wayland, Keyboard input and clipboard synchronization.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: digest 0.6.20

    This morning, digest version 0.6.20 went to CRAN, and I will send a package to Debian shortly as well.

    digest creates hash digests of arbitrary R objects (using the md5, sha-1, sha-256, sha-512, crc32, xxhash32, xxhash64, murmur32, and spookyhash algorithms) permitting easy comparison of R language objects.

  • Python Dictionary Comprehension with Examples

    In this tutorial, we will cover how dictionary comprehension works in Python. It includes various examples which would help you to learn the concept of dictionary comprehension and how it is used in real-world scenarios.

  • PyCharm 2019.2 goes Beta

    Today we’re happy to share with you PyCharm 2019.2 Beta, a feature-complete preview of the upcoming release. Be the first one to try all the new functionality – download your PyCharm 2019.2 Beta build from our website.

  • Python Anywhere: System update on 26 June

    Right now we're working on making sure that our billing system supports the Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) regulations that will come into force for all payments from European credit/debit cards this September; hopefully we can make this as seamless as possible for you.

  • Python Insider: Python 3.8.0b2 is now available for testing

    This release is the second of four planned beta release previews. Beta release previews are intended to give the wider community the opportunity to test new features and bug fixes and to prepare their projects to support the new feature release. The next pre-release of Python 3.8 will be 3.8.0b3, currently scheduled for 2019-07-29.

  • Return of the mojibake detective

    Last year in BASHing data I gave an example of mojibake detective work. A UTF-8 dataset I was auditing ("ver3") had the name "Séchier" in it. Somehow the "e" with an acute accent had disappeared and become 4 other characters in my UTF-8 locale, namely Ã, the invisible control character "no break here",

  • Python Lists And Tuples

    Python Lists and Tuples are collections of elements that are ordered and indexed. They are very similar to an array. However, there is one stark difference between the two. Lists can be modified, new elements can be added and existing elements can be removed.

    But in case of a tuple, modification is not possible. Tuples are permanents since their existence.

  • Evennia 0.9 released

    The main feature of Evennia 0.9 is that we have finally made the move to Python3. And we burn the bridges behind us; as announced in previous posts we completely drop Python2 support and move exclusively to only support the latest Python3.7.

    Overall the move to Python3 was not too bloody (and much work towards a never published py2+3 version was already done by Evennia contributors in a separate branch earlier). The main issues I ran into were mainly in the changes in how Python3 separates strings from bytes. This became crticial since Evennia implements several connection protocols; there were a lot of edge cases and weird errors appearing where data went to and from the wire.

    A regular user has it a lot easier though. So far people have not had too much trouble converting their games from 2.7 to 3.7. The biggest Linux distros don't all have Py3.7 out of the box though, so that may be a concern for some, we'll see.

    ... but Py3 is nowhere all there is to find in this release though! There are a plethora of more features in the latest Evennia, all to make it easier to make the text-based multiplayer game of your dreams.

Michał Górny (Gentoo) and Daniel Kahn Gillmor (Debian) on OpenPGP Security

  • Michał Górny: SKS poisoning, keys.openpgp.org / Hagrid and other non-solutions

    The recent key poisoning attack on SKS keyservers shook the world of OpenPGP. While this isn’t a new problem, it has not been exploited on this scale before. The attackers have proved how easy it is to poison commonly used keys on the keyservers and effectively render GnuPG unusably slow. A renewed discussion on improving keyservers has started as a result. It also forced Gentoo to employ countermeasures. You can read more on them in the ‘Impact of SKS keyserver poisoning on Gentoo’ news item. Coicidentally, the attack happened shortly after the launch of keys.openpgp.org, that advertises itself as both poisoning-resistant and GDPR-friendly keyserver. Naturally, many users see it as the ultimate solution to the issues with SKS. I’m afraid I have to disagree — in my opinion, this keyserver does not solve any problems, it merely cripples OpenPGP in order to avoid being affected by them, and harms its security in the process. In this article, I’d like to shortly explain what the problem is, and which of the different solutions proposed so far to it (e.g. on gnupg-users mailing list) make sense, and which make things even worse. Naturally, I will also cover the new Hagrid keyserver as one of the glorified non-solutions.

  • Daniel Kahn Gillmor: WKD for debian.org

    By default, this will show you any matching certificate that you already have in your GnuPG local keyring. But if you don't have a matching certificate already, it will fall back to using WKD. These certificates are extracted from the debian keyring and published at https://openpgpkey.debian.org/.well-known/debian.org/, as defined in the WKD spec. We intend to keep them up-to-date when ever the keyring-maint team publishes a new batch of certificates. Our tooling uses some repeated invocations of gpg to extract and build the published tree of files. Debian is current not implementing the Web Key Directory Update Protocol (and we have no plans to do so). If you are a Debian developer and you want your OpenPGP certificate updated in WKD, please follow the normal procedures for Debian keyring maintenance like you always have.

OSS: OpenHMD, Open Scare, and Mozilla Localization

  • OpenHMD 0.3.0-rc2 Released For This Open-Source API/Drivers For VR/AR Hardware

    Issued today was the second release candidate for OpenHMD 0.3.0, the open-source project providing a common API and different drivers for VR/AR hardware. OpenHMD 0.3.0-rc2 continues with supporting the 3Glasses D3, Oculus CV1, Windows Mixed Reality HMD, NOLO, HTC Vive, HTC Vive Pro, Deepoon E2, and GearVR Gen1. The PlayStation PSVR support did end up getting disabled in this release, however.

  • Open-Source JavaScript: Compliance Tips For Companies [Ed: Paying lawyers for programming not because they actually write code but because they seek to make themselves necessary by exaggerating threats associated with merely complying (with licences)]
  • Mozilla Localization (L10N): L10n report: July edition

    Since our last report, we’ve shipped the first release of Firefox Preview (Fenix) in 11 languages (including en-US). The next upcoming step will be to open up the project to more locales. If you are interested, make sure to follow closely the dev.l10n mailing list this week. And congratulations to the teams that helped make this a successful localized first release!

Games: Ninslash, Decade of GamingOnLinux, A Short Hike, Groove Gunner and Steam Controller

  • Ninslash – a great fun open source 2D platform game needs YOU!

    We’ve received tons of feedback asking for more exposure to Linux’s open source gaming scene. We’re always wanting to make Linux more glamorous, sexy, and attractive. Or it could be that we’re wanting to chill out and fancy playing a fast-paced multiplayer game. Whatever the motives, Ninslash caught our attention. Ninslash is a free multiplayer 2D survival shooter based on another game called Teeworlds, a highly revered retro multiplayer shooter. Ninslash saw its first release in August 2016. Like Teeworlds, Ninslash falls under the genre of a frenetic multiplayer survival game. You can either join a public server, or run your own LAN server. There’s a couple of public servers set up for ‘invasion mode’, although there’s other game modes available (more on that later).

  • 10 years ago GamingOnLinux was created, what a ride it’s been

    Today, GamingOnLinux (the website) officially turns 10 years old, this is madness and here’s some thoughts and history on it all. July is a bit of a special double-event for me, as not only does July 5th mark the birth of GamingOnLinux, July 30th is also my birthday! What started as a curiosity after my first proper computer came with Linux instead of Windows, has blossomed into a love of all things Linux. I still remember booting it up for the first time, having no idea what was about to happen. Good old Mandrake 9.2, you were my first taste of what was to come. In the years following, I remember trying out all sorts of different Linux distributions from Fedora Core (as it was called back then) to SUSE and eventually Ubuntu came along which really did help me stick with Linux.

  • A Short Hike, a very sweet looking casual adventure game will be coming to Linux

    Developed by adamgryu as a Humble Original for a Humble Monthly, A Short Hike is released outside of Humble later this Summer.

  • VR rhythm game "Groove Gunner" looks insane and it's coming to Linux

    Think you have some sick moves? Own a VR system? You're going to want to keep an eye on Groove Gunner as it looks absolutely insane (in a nice way) and it might make you sweat a bit. Groove Gunner won't just test your own rhythm with the music, it will also test your reflexes. Not only will you be blasting targets to the beats, you will also be blocking bullets as they come flying at you, while playing through songs from a variety of musical artists and genres.

  • Valve may be working on a new version of the Steam Controller

    Speculation time: As someone who makes heavy use of their Steam Controller, I will admit that the possibility of a proper second generation has me quite excited. PCGamesN recently wrote about it, which included a video from the YouTube channel Critical Input. The video goes over a Patent published in December last year, which shows it has a slightly different design with batteries that possibly go into the middle (hooray!), along with the back paddles being split into two on each side. That's pretty interesting but what's more exciting, is that it seems Valve may have already been testing it, as references were found in the Steamworks SDK for it. Oh, on top of that it seems the Patent also mentions multiple "force sensitive resistors", which has "an electrical resistance" so it can detect how much pressure you're applying on it. Something similar is used the Valve Index Controllers (previously known as the Knuckles Controller).

