Programming Leftovers: KDE, Digest, Python, Bash and Evennia
2019 Plasma and Usability & Productivity sprint
It was a great opportunity to meet old and new friends, drink beer and sangria on the rooftop and of course do some hacking.
First we discussed about the future development of Plasma, especially the Wayland experience. I was particularly interested in how we can solve the two missing pieces in KDE Connect on Wayland, Keyboard input and clipboard synchronization.
Dirk Eddelbuettel: digest 0.6.20
This morning, digest version 0.6.20 went to CRAN, and I will send a package to Debian shortly as well.
digest creates hash digests of arbitrary R objects (using the md5, sha-1, sha-256, sha-512, crc32, xxhash32, xxhash64, murmur32, and spookyhash algorithms) permitting easy comparison of R language objects.
Python Dictionary Comprehension with Examples
In this tutorial, we will cover how dictionary comprehension works in Python. It includes various examples which would help you to learn the concept of dictionary comprehension and how it is used in real-world scenarios.
PyCharm 2019.2 goes Beta
Today we’re happy to share with you PyCharm 2019.2 Beta, a feature-complete preview of the upcoming release. Be the first one to try all the new functionality – download your PyCharm 2019.2 Beta build from our website.
Python Anywhere: System update on 26 June
Right now we're working on making sure that our billing system supports the Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) regulations that will come into force for all payments from European credit/debit cards this September; hopefully we can make this as seamless as possible for you.
Python Insider: Python 3.8.0b2 is now available for testing
This release is the second of four planned beta release previews. Beta release previews are intended to give the wider community the opportunity to test new features and bug fixes and to prepare their projects to support the new feature release. The next pre-release of Python 3.8 will be 3.8.0b3, currently scheduled for 2019-07-29.
Return of the mojibake detective
Last year in BASHing data I gave an example of mojibake detective work. A UTF-8 dataset I was auditing ("ver3") had the name "Séchier" in it. Somehow the "e" with an acute accent had disappeared and become 4 other characters in my UTF-8 locale, namely Ã, the invisible control character "no break here",
Python Lists And Tuples
Python Lists and Tuples are collections of elements that are ordered and indexed. They are very similar to an array. However, there is one stark difference between the two. Lists can be modified, new elements can be added and existing elements can be removed.
But in case of a tuple, modification is not possible. Tuples are permanents since their existence.
Evennia 0.9 released
The main feature of Evennia 0.9 is that we have finally made the move to Python3. And we burn the bridges behind us; as announced in previous posts we completely drop Python2 support and move exclusively to only support the latest Python3.7.
Overall the move to Python3 was not too bloody (and much work towards a never published py2+3 version was already done by Evennia contributors in a separate branch earlier). The main issues I ran into were mainly in the changes in how Python3 separates strings from bytes. This became crticial since Evennia implements several connection protocols; there were a lot of edge cases and weird errors appearing where data went to and from the wire.
A regular user has it a lot easier though. So far people have not had too much trouble converting their games from 2.7 to 3.7. The biggest Linux distros don't all have Py3.7 out of the box though, so that may be a concern for some, we'll see.
... but Py3 is nowhere all there is to find in this release though! There are a plethora of more features in the latest Evennia, all to make it easier to make the text-based multiplayer game of your dreams.
