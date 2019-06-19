today's leftovers
Red Hat Helps Pave Road to Open Hybrid Cloud for APAC Enterprises
Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Series, an event for open hybrid cloud strategists and practitioners taking place across Asia Pacific. The event will travel to 11 countries covering major cities, including Beijing, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, Manila, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei and Tokyo.
Red Hat’s hybrid cloud role expected to expand after acquisition by IBM
When IBM Corp. went looking for an acquisition that would complement its longstanding presence in the data center, it clearly wanted to build a new strength in the hybrid cloud. With that kind of mission, it was no wonder it found Red Hat Inc. and paid an attention-grabbing $34 billion for it in the process.
“The whole adoption around hybrid cloud really speaks to all of the things that we’re doing and initiatives that we’re leading at Red Hat,” said Michael St-Jean (pictured), principal product marketing manager of storage at Red Hat. “It’s a great validation of all of the things that we’ve been working on for the past 10 to 20 years.”
Why doesn't the next Pi add...? Why doesn't the Pi 4 have...? The definitive debunking!
I've just been reading a lot of online comments on Reddit, these forums, and even on YouTube reviews about the Pi 4 and have read complaints that the RPT has repeatedly answered and yet keep getting asked. So, I've compiled a bunch of the "complaints" here, and my hope is that the RPT could tweak this post and pin it or use this post as inspiration for a blog post. I don't want to sound bitter - it's just annoying to read haters online over the most selfish of complaints.
FreeBSD Enterprise 1 PB Storage
From all the possible setups with 90 disks of 12 TB capacity I have chosen to go the RAID60 way – its ZFS equivalent of course. With 12 disks in each RAID6 (raidz2) group – there will be 7 such groups – we will have 84 used for the ZFS pool with 6 drives left as SPARE disks – that plays well for me. The disks distribution will look more or less like that.
404 Found
It demonstrates the difficulties in making computer and human communication meaningful to both. A lot like programming, in fact. There’s code, which the computer sees, and a comment explaining the code, which the human sees. What happens when they disagree?
We have introduced many layers of abstract friendliness, that even when something goes wrong, we fail to recognize it and treat it like a perfectly normal result. If browsers failed harder, 404 errors would be less friendly, but links like this would fail to propagate. The error would be noticed and corrected.
Addressing Web Bloat for WebDevs
3. Avoid JavaScript
This has already been my most controversial prescription, but for the sake of privacy, security, and accessibility (discussed later) I stand by it.
It seems clear that no new JavaScript engine can hope to catch up to the mainstream ones in terms of performance or API support, as such we should not expect them to. We should instead see how well recent web standards allow us to do without JavaScript, and failing that we should discuss how new web standards can help us move further away from JavaScript. Along that line I encourage you to check out Intercooler.js.
[Older] A JavaScript-Free Frontend
The Website Obesity Problem is not getting any better for the web at large. I'm tired of slow-to-load webapps that are not very reliable. Has anyone tried modifying the description of a card in Asana lately? It's freaking slow! The UI lags for no good reason as you type. First, I live in a rural area with only 2 Mbit/s down Internet connection. With a warm cache it takes 14 seconds for the Asana UI to become usable. Second, you can see below that the app is comprised of over 10MB of uncompressed JavaScript. That is a huge amount of code to execute. How is this acceptable?
Apple is reportedly giving up on its controversial MacBook keyboard
Despite tweaking the design of its butterfly keyboards with each subsequent MacBook, Apple has struggled to overcome the keyboard’s problems, which can see keys act erratically or completely stop working as dust and other particles find their way into the mechanism. The company apologized for the keyboard’s reliability issues earlier this year, when it admitted that a “small number” of users were experiencing issues with the keyboard, then in its third generation, and the company has also launched an extended repairs program for earlier versions of the keyboard.
9 Open Source Password Managers to Secure Yourself With
People use password managers so that they don’t have to remember all the usernames/passwords of the websites they visit. Instead, they can just remember 1 password, and then access all the other passwords whenever they need. In addition to that, this allows you as a user to increase the length and the complexity of the passwords you use, because now, you no longer have to remember them, so you can make your Facebook’s password something like 21#^#Y3#^2h281+_0H^I@F!##YU&^ with no problem. Also, some password managers offer other features that you can use. E.g: Auto-fill (automatically fill the passwords when you open the URL in your browser), synchronization between devices, team storage (sharing passwords between multiple people), smartphone integration, various types & tools of encryption, emergency codes.. And so on. Traditionally, there are many closed-source proprietary password managers, and there are those which are open source. In today’s article, we’ll see 9 open source password managers that you can use to secure yourself.
