Kernel: Arm's Komeda, Thunderbolt Support, FSGSBASE and GVE
Arm's Komeda Driver Adding Variable Refresh Rate Support
Arm's Komeda Linux DRM/KMS display driver for supporting their latest display IP such as the Mali D71 is seeing VRR support ala Adaptive-Sync / HDMI VRR.
A developer from Arm Technology China sent out the patch this week enabling VRR support -- Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for their display driver.
Intel Icelake Thunderbolt Support Not Coming Until Linux 5.4
While the Linux support around Intel Icelake is largely settled, one area that has gone under the radar until now has been the Thunderbolt support, which now is available in patch form but won't be mainlined until Linux 5.4.
With Icelake, Intel moved the Thunderbolt controller onto the CPU itself (sans the Thunderbolt power delivery circuitry). Overnight the Linux support for this Icelake Thunderbolt support was published by Intel employee and Linux Thunderbolt code maintainer Mika Westerberg.
Linux's Performance-Boosting FSGSBASE Support Dropped For Now Over Serious Bugs
While we had been looking forward to Intel FSGSBASE support for yielding some performance benefits especially in areas impacted by Spectre / Meltdown / Foreshadow / Zombieload, after the support was queued for merging into Linux 5.3, the code has now been reverted over "serious bugs" with the implementation.
Our testing of the code queued earlier for Linux 5.3 did show some performance improvements and thus were looking forward to the addition with this next kernel, now it's not coming at least until being reworked. The FSGSBASE support has been present on Intel CPUs back to Ivy Bridge or on the AMD side with Zen version one and newer.
New Google "GVE" Driver Queued For Upcoming Linux 5.3
Adding to the list of Linux 5.3 kernel features is a new "GVE" network driver from Google.
The new GVE driver is nearly four thousand lines of kernel code and is an Ethernet driver for supporting a yet-to-be-released Virtual NIC used on Google Compute Engine.
