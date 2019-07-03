Language Selection

Raspberry Pi 4 and Kali

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 5th of July 2019 03:25:41 PM
GNU
Linux
Security

We love the Raspberry Pi, and judging by the response we got to a late night tweet we sent out last weekend a lot of you love the Pi too!

Because of that, when the Pi 4 dropped we wanted to get Kali supported on it right away.

Whats new on the Raspberry Pi 4?

The Raspberry Pi 4 is actually a pretty amazing little machine. The Pi has always been known for its low cost and easy accessibility, but with the 4 we can actually throw real performance onto that list as well.

Kernel: Arm's Komeda, Thunderbolt Support, FSGSBASE and GVE

  • Arm's Komeda Driver Adding Variable Refresh Rate Support

    Arm's Komeda Linux DRM/KMS display driver for supporting their latest display IP such as the Mali D71 is seeing VRR support ala Adaptive-Sync / HDMI VRR. A developer from Arm Technology China sent out the patch this week enabling VRR support -- Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for their display driver.

  • Intel Icelake Thunderbolt Support Not Coming Until Linux 5.4

    While the Linux support around Intel Icelake is largely settled, one area that has gone under the radar until now has been the Thunderbolt support, which now is available in patch form but won't be mainlined until Linux 5.4. With Icelake, Intel moved the Thunderbolt controller onto the CPU itself (sans the Thunderbolt power delivery circuitry). Overnight the Linux support for this Icelake Thunderbolt support was published by Intel employee and Linux Thunderbolt code maintainer Mika Westerberg.

  • Linux's Performance-Boosting FSGSBASE Support Dropped For Now Over Serious Bugs

    While we had been looking forward to Intel FSGSBASE support for yielding some performance benefits especially in areas impacted by Spectre / Meltdown / Foreshadow / Zombieload, after the support was queued for merging into Linux 5.3, the code has now been reverted over "serious bugs" with the implementation. Our testing of the code queued earlier for Linux 5.3 did show some performance improvements and thus were looking forward to the addition with this next kernel, now it's not coming at least until being reworked. The FSGSBASE support has been present on Intel CPUs back to Ivy Bridge or on the AMD side with Zen version one and newer.

  • New Google "GVE" Driver Queued For Upcoming Linux 5.3

    Adding to the list of Linux 5.3 kernel features is a new "GVE" network driver from Google. The new GVE driver is nearly four thousand lines of kernel code and is an Ethernet driver for supporting a yet-to-be-released Virtual NIC used on Google Compute Engine.

Upcoming Debian 10 "Buster"!

The Debian Release Team in coordination with several other teams are preparing the last bits needed for releasing Debian 10 "Buster" on Saturday 6 July 2019. Please, be patient! Lots of steps are involved and some of them take some time, such as building the images, propagating the release through the mirror network, and rebuilding the Debian website so that "stable" points to Debian 10. If you are considering create some artwork on the occasion of Buster Release, feel free to send us links to your creations to the (publicly archived) debian-publicity mailing list, so that we can disseminate them throughout our community. Read more

GRUB 2.04 release

Hi all,

GRUB maintainers are proud to announce GRUB 2.04 that has been just released.
You can find list of new features and major fixes since release 2.02 in the
NEWS file.

We would like to thank all the people who have contributed to the project.

The tarball is available at https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grub/grub-2.04.tar.xz
and its signature at https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grub/grub-2.04.tar.xz.sig

Release is signed with the following fingerprint:
  BE5C 2320 9ACD DACE B20D  B0A2 8C81 89F1 988C 2166

It's also available as a signed grub-2.04 tag in official git repository.

If you do not have xz support alternatively you may consider file
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grub/grub-2.04.tar.gz and its signature at
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grub/grub-2.04.tar.gz.sig

If you want a binary version for Windows (i386-pc, i386-efi and x86_64-efi
flavors) it is available under 
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grub/grub-2.04-for-windows.zip
and its signature at https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grub/grub-2.04-for-windows.zip.sig

Daniel
GRUB 2.04 Bootloader Released With RISC-V Support, Native UEFI Secure Boot, Btrfs RAID GRUB 2.04 release

