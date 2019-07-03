Vim vs Emacs: Detailed Comparison
The Linux community is no stranger to heated debates. From discussing the pros and cons of proprietary versus open source software to defending their favorite distributions with the zeal of a knight defending the last redoubt, Linux users can be extremely opinionated, which doesn’t make it easy for newcomers to find useful, unbiased information.
One debate that has been confusing newcomers for decades now revolves around Vim versus Emacs, which are two venerable text editors that many seasoned Linux users and programmers still prefer as alternatives to modern editors and IDEs such as Sublime Text, Visual Studio Code, or IntelliJ.
In this article, we compare Vim and Emacs to explain why comparing these two text editors is like comparing apples to oranges. By the end of this article, you should be able to decide which of the two text editors fits your needs and preferences more and whether you shouldn’t stick with something more modern after all.
Raspberry Pi 4 and Kali
We love the Raspberry Pi, and judging by the response we got to a late night tweet we sent out last weekend a lot of you love the Pi too! Because of that, when the Pi 4 dropped we wanted to get Kali supported on it right away. Whats new on the Raspberry Pi 4? The Raspberry Pi 4 is actually a pretty amazing little machine. The Pi has always been known for its low cost and easy accessibility, but with the 4 we can actually throw real performance onto that list as well.
Kernel: Arm's Komeda, Thunderbolt Support, FSGSBASE and GVE
Upcoming Debian 10 "Buster"!
The Debian Release Team in coordination with several other teams are preparing the last bits needed for releasing Debian 10 "Buster" on Saturday 6 July 2019. Please, be patient! Lots of steps are involved and some of them take some time, such as building the images, propagating the release through the mirror network, and rebuilding the Debian website so that "stable" points to Debian 10. If you are considering create some artwork on the occasion of Buster Release, feel free to send us links to your creations to the (publicly archived) debian-publicity mailing list, so that we can disseminate them throughout our community.
GRUB 2.04 release
Hi all, GRUB maintainers are proud to announce GRUB 2.04 that has been just released. You can find list of new features and major fixes since release 2.02 in the NEWS file. We would like to thank all the people who have contributed to the project. The tarball is available at https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grub/grub-2.04.tar.xz and its signature at https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grub/grub-2.04.tar.xz.sig Release is signed with the following fingerprint: BE5C 2320 9ACD DACE B20D B0A2 8C81 89F1 988C 2166 It's also available as a signed grub-2.04 tag in official git repository. If you do not have xz support alternatively you may consider file https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grub/grub-2.04.tar.gz and its signature at https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grub/grub-2.04.tar.gz.sig If you want a binary version for Windows (i386-pc, i386-efi and x86_64-efi flavors) it is available under https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grub/grub-2.04-for-windows.zip and its signature at https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grub/grub-2.04-for-windows.zip.sig DanielAlso: GRUB 2.04 Bootloader Released With RISC-V Support, Native UEFI Secure Boot, Btrfs RAID GRUB 2.04 release
