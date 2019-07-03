Mozilla: WebRender, Freemium With Privacy, and Pranshu Khanna
-
Mozilla GFX: moz://gfx newsletter #46
Hi there! As previously announced WebRender has made it to the stable channel and a couple of million users are now using it without having opted into it manually. With this important milestone behind us, now is a good time to widen the scope of the newsletter and give credit to other projects being worked on by members of the graphics team.
The WebRender newsletter therefore becomes the gfx newsletter. This is still far from an exhaustive list of the work done by the team, just a few highlights in WebRender and graphics in general. I am hoping to keep the pace around a post per month, we’ll see where things go from there.
-
Mozilla Is Offering Ad-Free Internet For $5 Per Month
Advertisements rule the internet and now Mozilla is arguing that the online advertisement ecosystem is broken. The non-profit company says that the majority of the revenue generated from advertisements is landing in the pockets of a handful of companies while other publishers are not benefiting from it.
On similar lines, Mozilla has today teased a new service under which it will offer advertisement-free internet at a monthly subscription service. The page says, “Sign up now! $4.99 per month” but clicking on it leads to a survey as Mozilla wants to analyze the user’s response before launching the service.
-
Mozilla Reps Community: Rep of the Month – June 2019
Please join us in congratulating Pranshu Khanna, Rep of the Month for June 2019!
Pranshu is from Surat, Gujarat, India. His journey started with a Connected Devices workshop in 2016, since then he’s been a super active contributor and a proud Mozillian. He joined the Reps Program in March 2019 and has been instrumental ever since.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 707 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE and GNOME Leftovers
DJI uses Ubuntu in drone computer
Ubuntu, the most popular Linux operating system for the Internet of Things, is now available on the Manifold 2, a high-performance embedded computer offered by drone manufacturer, DJI. The Manifold 2 is designed to fit onto DJI’s drone platforms via the onboard SDK and enables developers to transform aerial platforms into truly smarter drones, performing complex computing tasks and advanced image processing, which in-turn creates rapid flexibility for enterprise usage. As part of the offering, the Manifold 2 is planning to feature snaps. Snaps are containerised software packages, designed to work perfectly across cloud, desktop, and IoT devices – with this the first instance of the technology’s availability on drones. Also: Win some Raspberry Pi stickers #GimmeRaspberryPiStickers - Raspberry Pi
KeePass open source password manager review
KeePass is a free and open-source (FOSS) password manager. It is a Windows program, but versions of it are available for all platforms including macOS, iOS, Android, and Linux. KeePass is not hard to use, but it lacks the slick user interfaces offered by many of its commercial rivals. Syncing across devices also take a little more work than with most password manager apps, but there is a good reason for this. KeePass uses true end-to-end encryption. You create encrypted KeePass (.kdbx) files that, by default, never leave the device they are created on. They are not stored on a centralized database that can be hacked (as commercial password manger ones often are), and only you hold the encryption keys to them. The main downside of this, of course, is that there is no safety net - no third party that can bail you out if you forget your master password!
Pinebook Pro Sets Date for Pre-Orders, Adds ‘Killer’ New Feature
Pine64, the US-based company behind a growing range of ARM-powered Linux devices, say PineBook preorders will go live July 25, 2019. But there’s more. Aside from the date at which you can throw money at your screen the (terrifically productive) company has revealed a swathe of other interesting details… Also mentioned in: Debian 10 "Buster" Coming Tomorrow, GRUB 2.04 Released, PineBook Pro Laptop Available for Pre-Order Soon, Raspberry Pi Sticker Give-Away and IPFire 2.23 Core Update 134 to Fix Security Issue
Recent comments
3 hours 22 min ago
11 hours 47 min ago
16 hours 11 min ago
16 hours 12 min ago
16 hours 51 min ago
17 hours 3 min ago
21 hours 21 min ago
21 hours 24 min ago
1 day 54 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago