Programming and HowTos
-
Reproducible Builds in June 2019
Welcome to the June 2019 report from the Reproducible Builds project! In our reports we outline the most important things that we have been up to over the past month.
In order that everyone knows what this is about, whilst anyone can inspect the source code of free software for malicious flaws, almost all software is distributed to end users as pre-compiled binaries. The motivation behind the reproducible builds effort is to ensure no flaws have been introduced during this compilation process by promising identical results are always generated from a given source, thus allowing multiple third-parties to come to a consensus on whether a build was compromised.
-
Maintainance of GeoIP legacy databases
Since 9 months now Maxmind is not providing the CSV sources for their legacy database format, but only for their new GeoLite2 database. That is legitimate in my opinion, because the API is quite old and software projects should move to the new format, but mostly all (IMHO) important software projects still only support the old API..
-
Learn object-oriented programming with Python
In my previous article, I explained how to make Python modular by using functions, creating modules, or both. Functions are invaluable to avoid repeating code you intend to use several times, and modules ensure that you can use your code across different projects. But there's another component to modularity: the class.
If you've heard the term object-oriented programming, then you may have some notion of the purpose classes serve. Programmers tend to consider a class as a virtual object, sometimes with a direct correlation to something in the physical world, and other times as a manifestation of some programming concept. Either way, the idea is that you can create a class when you want to create "objects" within a program for you or other parts of the program to interact with.
-
Made With Mu: Alpha 2 Released with Web Mode
We are delighted to announce the release of Mu 1.1 alpha 2. Visit Mu’s download page to get installable versions for Windows and OSX. If you’re on Linux, please run Mu from source by following these instructions.
We’re especially proud that alpha 2 contains the largest number of updates, from the most culturally diverse group of contributors for any release of Mu so far. This is a healthy sign that Mu is flourishing all over the world.
A particular highlight of such community participation is the contribution of Sean Tibor, a teacher from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A teacher contributing code to the tools used to teach code is a wonderful sort of virtuous circle. Well done Sean (whose podcast, hosted with his colleague Kelly, is a thing of pedagogical wonder)!
The full list of changes can be found in the change log for this release.
-
Best Plugins for PyCharm
Plugins are software add-ons that allow you to customize computer programs, web browsers, and software apps to enhance their features and capabilities. For instance, if you want to live stream a soccer match on a website, you may need to install a plugin because your browser does not have the tools required to stream.
You might want to think of plugin as an integral part of your computing and web browsing, making sure each activity you do is running smoothly even if it is just about viewing a document or surfing a blog.
-
PyCharm Git Integration
Over time, Git has turned out to be one of the most popular Open Source Version Control Systems of today. Its speed, simplicity, and efficiency to manage projects and make revisions over distributed systems have made software development a whole lot of easier.
-
Manage your shell environment
-
Using nmap scripts: Nmap banner grab
-
How to create a LAMP server on CentOS 7
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 674 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE and GNOME Leftovers
DJI uses Ubuntu in drone computer
Ubuntu, the most popular Linux operating system for the Internet of Things, is now available on the Manifold 2, a high-performance embedded computer offered by drone manufacturer, DJI. The Manifold 2 is designed to fit onto DJI’s drone platforms via the onboard SDK and enables developers to transform aerial platforms into truly smarter drones, performing complex computing tasks and advanced image processing, which in-turn creates rapid flexibility for enterprise usage. As part of the offering, the Manifold 2 is planning to feature snaps. Snaps are containerised software packages, designed to work perfectly across cloud, desktop, and IoT devices – with this the first instance of the technology’s availability on drones. Also: Win some Raspberry Pi stickers #GimmeRaspberryPiStickers - Raspberry Pi
KeePass open source password manager review
KeePass is a free and open-source (FOSS) password manager. It is a Windows program, but versions of it are available for all platforms including macOS, iOS, Android, and Linux. KeePass is not hard to use, but it lacks the slick user interfaces offered by many of its commercial rivals. Syncing across devices also take a little more work than with most password manager apps, but there is a good reason for this. KeePass uses true end-to-end encryption. You create encrypted KeePass (.kdbx) files that, by default, never leave the device they are created on. They are not stored on a centralized database that can be hacked (as commercial password manger ones often are), and only you hold the encryption keys to them. The main downside of this, of course, is that there is no safety net - no third party that can bail you out if you forget your master password!
Pinebook Pro Sets Date for Pre-Orders, Adds ‘Killer’ New Feature
Pine64, the US-based company behind a growing range of ARM-powered Linux devices, say PineBook preorders will go live July 25, 2019. But there’s more. Aside from the date at which you can throw money at your screen the (terrifically productive) company has revealed a swathe of other interesting details… Also mentioned in: Debian 10 "Buster" Coming Tomorrow, GRUB 2.04 Released, PineBook Pro Laptop Available for Pre-Order Soon, Raspberry Pi Sticker Give-Away and IPFire 2.23 Core Update 134 to Fix Security Issue
Recent comments
3 hours 22 min ago
11 hours 47 min ago
16 hours 11 min ago
16 hours 12 min ago
16 hours 51 min ago
17 hours 3 min ago
21 hours 21 min ago
21 hours 24 min ago
1 day 54 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago