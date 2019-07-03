Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 5th of July 2019 04:27:52 PM Filed under
Misc
  • Calling all female junior developers: new ‘open source apprentice’ program launched

    When it comes to the tech industry, it’s no secret that women are underrepresented.

    However, a boutique development company based out of Cary and Silicon Valley is hoping to change that.

    Introducing This Dot, a woman-owned company founded by Tracy Lee in 2016, which has recently launched its Open Source Apprentice Program.

    Its aim: to train and mentor female junior developers in open source, creating a pipeline of talent and changing the ratio in tech.

  • DevOps for doubters: How to deal with 9 kinds of people who push back

    At first glance, the benefits of DevOps are hard to deny. Continuous delivery of new software and features makes customers happy and businesses more agile. Highly collaborative, transparent, cross-functional ways of working can rally teams around a shared mission and purpose.

    It’s no wonder that companies big and small are singing DevOps’s praises and expecting everyone to get on board and never look back. That’s why it can be surprising when leaders encounter team members who seem to intentionally dig in their heels or create obstacles that slow DevOps down, says Matt Poepsel, senior vice president at The Predictive Index.

  • Xpotify is an open-source Spotify client with some nice extra features

    As much as I like Spotify, I've always felt that the desktop app was missing something. Maybe it was too distracting, or perhaps it was the pop-up ads which annoyed me occasionally.

    I do keep it installed, but always wished for a better app.

    I tried to use Nuclear and Lofi, but they weren't to my liking. Then I came across Xpotify, an app which has been around for a while, but was recently made-open source. It is a UWP with a fluent design, and looks very similar to the official app. That's because it is based on Spotify PWA (Progressive Web App). But somehow it felt fresher than the original.

  • Contributor profile: Primož Klemen

    In this new series we are going to introduce the contributors behind Kiwi TCMS. This is our community and these are their stories.

  • Coming up: Second Bug Hunting Session for LibreOffice 6.3, on July 08

    LibreOffice 6.3 is being developed by our worldwide community, and is due to be released in early August 2019 – see the release notes describing the new features here.

  • Japanese Open-Source Self-Driving Startup Tier IV Raises Over $100M In Massive Series A

    Tier IV has developed something called “Autoware,” or what it describes as “the world’s first ‘all-in-one’ open-source software for self-driving technology.” It is so far being used by more than 200 organizations, according to Tier IV, including the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), automotive manufacturers, and “many self-driving startups.”

  • 'Microsoft's worst move in 30 years' - MPN changes spark uproar

    Microsoft partners have been left "flabbergasted" at the vendor's decision to withdraw what are seen in some quarters as two key benefits to Gold and Silver reseller partners.

    The vendor revealed in an online document that it intends to withdraw the internal use rights it grants to those who are part of its Microsoft Partner Network (MPN).

  • What’s up with HCI: The divergence of convergence

    Savvy engineers like Ken Olsen at Digital Equipment and other companies got to work in the 1960s and created minicomputers. These smaller and much cheaper versions of mainframes used newer semiconductor technology, Ethernet, tape and then disk storage, and system software.

    IBM launched its first personal computer on August 12, 1981, following pioneering work in the 1970s by Altair, Apple, Commodore and Tandy. PCs used newer semiconductor technology, commodity disk drives and network connectivity and third-party system software such as CPM and DOS.

    In due course, the technology evolved into workstations and servers. These servers ran Windows or Unix and displaced minicomputers. The server market grew rampantly, pushing mainframes into a niche.

    Three-tier architecture came along from the mid-90s onwards, with presentation, application and data tiers of computing. The enterprise purchase of systems became complex, involving racks filled with separately bought servers, system software, storage arrays, and networking gear. It required the customer or, more likely, a services business to install and integrate this intricately connected set or blocks of components.

    Customers buying direct from suppliers certainly did not enjoy having support contracts with each supplier and no one throat to choke when things went wrong.

KDE and GNOME Leftovers

  • Calamares CVE

    Two CVE’s were files against Calamares this week, but I’ll only write about lax file permissions on initramfs images here. See the CVE database for more details. The issue comes down to this: when creating an initramfs (which is done as root), a sensitive file is read. The initramfs file (a cpio archive) is created with lax permissions, and so any user who can read the initramfs file can then extract the contents of the sensitive file. From the point of view of Calamares, the solution is to make sure that the initramfs is created with less lax file permissions. Simple, hey? In principle, the umask is responsible for masking out file permissions bits, so a umask of 077 (octal!) would prevent group and other users (i.e. all the non-privileged users) from reading the initramfs. So all Calamares needs to do is set up a good umask before calling the tools, right? If only it were that simple.

  • Implementing a derivated class of kis_brushes_pipe

    I am still working on the change of the brush index, so far I've been confused with the classes, because I am not sure why somethings are implemented and then overriden or why somethings are where they are, and I am not sure exactly when or why to do this. I've been working all week, instead of trying to deliver a feature I tried to write and organize the whole class, and then slowly write all the small functions, this is because I've had problem with classes and objects, but I understand functions, so I to tried work with my strengths. This is a little analysis of the things I've been trying implement based on kis_imagepipe_brush.h and kis_brushes_pipe.h.

  • A week in Valencia

    From 19th to 25th of June, all the Plasma team gathered in Valencia, graciously hosted by the Slimbook people in their office. This was a special sprint, as it was co-located with the Usability sprint together with some VDG members. While some of the time each team was occupied in their own discussions, there were a big margin of overlap, allowing us to have a lot of discussions about the design and usability of our beloved Plasma desktop shell. We now have plans in the coming months for several improvements across the board, including further improvements on the new shiny notification framework by Kai Uwe. Also, we talked (and worked on) plans for further improving our Wayland support, including middle mouse button clipboard, and screen rotation for phone, tablets and 2 in 1 laptops).

  • Nuritzi’s Travel Sponsorship Guide for GUADEC 2019

    This week, I had the opportunity of helping some GNOME newcomers apply for travel sponsorship, and I wanted to blog about some of the questions that came up along the way. I hope this helps anyone else who is trying to better understand how to apply for sponsorship under the new travel policy.

DJI uses Ubuntu in drone computer

Ubuntu, the most popular Linux operating system for the Internet of Things, is now available on the Manifold 2, a high-performance embedded computer offered by drone manufacturer, DJI. The Manifold 2 is designed to fit onto DJI’s drone platforms via the onboard SDK and enables developers to transform aerial platforms into truly smarter drones, performing complex computing tasks and advanced image processing, which in-turn creates rapid flexibility for enterprise usage. As part of the offering, the Manifold 2 is planning to feature snaps. Snaps are containerised software packages, designed to work perfectly across cloud, desktop, and IoT devices – with this the first instance of the technology’s availability on drones. Read more Also: Win some Raspberry Pi stickers #GimmeRaspberryPiStickers - Raspberry Pi

KeePass open source password manager review

KeePass is a free and open-source (FOSS) password manager. It is a Windows program, but versions of it are available for all platforms including macOS, iOS, Android, and Linux. KeePass is not hard to use, but it lacks the slick user interfaces offered by many of its commercial rivals. Syncing across devices also take a little more work than with most password manager apps, but there is a good reason for this. KeePass uses true end-to-end encryption. You create encrypted KeePass (.kdbx) files that, by default, never leave the device they are created on. They are not stored on a centralized database that can be hacked (as commercial password manger ones often are), and only you hold the encryption keys to them. The main downside of this, of course, is that there is no safety net - no third party that can bail you out if you forget your master password! Read more

Pinebook Pro Sets Date for Pre-Orders, Adds ‘Killer’ New Feature

Pine64, the US-based company behind a growing range of ARM-powered Linux devices, say PineBook preorders will go live July 25, 2019. But there’s more. Aside from the date at which you can throw money at your screen the (terrifically productive) company has revealed a swathe of other interesting details… Read more Also mentioned in: Debian 10 "Buster" Coming Tomorrow, GRUB 2.04 Released, PineBook Pro Laptop Available for Pre-Order Soon, Raspberry Pi Sticker Give-Away and IPFire 2.23 Core Update 134 to Fix Security Issue

