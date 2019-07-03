Android Leftovers
10+ million Android users installed a fake Samsung update app
How to speed up web browsing and save money on Android
SwiftKey beta adds AR-powered Animoji clone to all Android phones
Huawei is testing its Android OS alternative on the Mate 30
Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8.0) 2019 goes official w/ Android Pie, free YouTube and Spotify
KDE and GNOME Leftovers
DJI uses Ubuntu in drone computer
Ubuntu, the most popular Linux operating system for the Internet of Things, is now available on the Manifold 2, a high-performance embedded computer offered by drone manufacturer, DJI. The Manifold 2 is designed to fit onto DJI’s drone platforms via the onboard SDK and enables developers to transform aerial platforms into truly smarter drones, performing complex computing tasks and advanced image processing, which in-turn creates rapid flexibility for enterprise usage. As part of the offering, the Manifold 2 is planning to feature snaps. Snaps are containerised software packages, designed to work perfectly across cloud, desktop, and IoT devices – with this the first instance of the technology’s availability on drones. Also: Win some Raspberry Pi stickers #GimmeRaspberryPiStickers - Raspberry Pi
KeePass open source password manager review
KeePass is a free and open-source (FOSS) password manager. It is a Windows program, but versions of it are available for all platforms including macOS, iOS, Android, and Linux. KeePass is not hard to use, but it lacks the slick user interfaces offered by many of its commercial rivals. Syncing across devices also take a little more work than with most password manager apps, but there is a good reason for this. KeePass uses true end-to-end encryption. You create encrypted KeePass (.kdbx) files that, by default, never leave the device they are created on. They are not stored on a centralized database that can be hacked (as commercial password manger ones often are), and only you hold the encryption keys to them. The main downside of this, of course, is that there is no safety net - no third party that can bail you out if you forget your master password!
Pinebook Pro Sets Date for Pre-Orders, Adds ‘Killer’ New Feature
Pine64, the US-based company behind a growing range of ARM-powered Linux devices, say PineBook preorders will go live July 25, 2019. But there’s more. Aside from the date at which you can throw money at your screen the (terrifically productive) company has revealed a swathe of other interesting details… Also mentioned in: Debian 10 "Buster" Coming Tomorrow, GRUB 2.04 Released, PineBook Pro Laptop Available for Pre-Order Soon, Raspberry Pi Sticker Give-Away and IPFire 2.23 Core Update 134 to Fix Security Issue
