KDE and GNOME Leftovers Calamares CVE Two CVE’s were files against Calamares this week, but I’ll only write about lax file permissions on initramfs images here. See the CVE database for more details. The issue comes down to this: when creating an initramfs (which is done as root), a sensitive file is read. The initramfs file (a cpio archive) is created with lax permissions, and so any user who can read the initramfs file can then extract the contents of the sensitive file. From the point of view of Calamares, the solution is to make sure that the initramfs is created with less lax file permissions. Simple, hey? In principle, the umask is responsible for masking out file permissions bits, so a umask of 077 (octal!) would prevent group and other users (i.e. all the non-privileged users) from reading the initramfs. So all Calamares needs to do is set up a good umask before calling the tools, right? If only it were that simple.

Implementing a derivated class of kis_brushes_pipe I am still working on the change of the brush index, so far I've been confused with the classes, because I am not sure why somethings are implemented and then overriden or why somethings are where they are, and I am not sure exactly when or why to do this. I've been working all week, instead of trying to deliver a feature I tried to write and organize the whole class, and then slowly write all the small functions, this is because I've had problem with classes and objects, but I understand functions, so I to tried work with my strengths. This is a little analysis of the things I've been trying implement based on kis_imagepipe_brush.h and kis_brushes_pipe.h.

A week in Valencia From 19th to 25th of June, all the Plasma team gathered in Valencia, graciously hosted by the Slimbook people in their office. This was a special sprint, as it was co-located with the Usability sprint together with some VDG members. While some of the time each team was occupied in their own discussions, there were a big margin of overlap, allowing us to have a lot of discussions about the design and usability of our beloved Plasma desktop shell. We now have plans in the coming months for several improvements across the board, including further improvements on the new shiny notification framework by Kai Uwe. Also, we talked (and worked on) plans for further improving our Wayland support, including middle mouse button clipboard, and screen rotation for phone, tablets and 2 in 1 laptops).

Nuritzi’s Travel Sponsorship Guide for GUADEC 2019 This week, I had the opportunity of helping some GNOME newcomers apply for travel sponsorship, and I wanted to blog about some of the questions that came up along the way. I hope this helps anyone else who is trying to better understand how to apply for sponsorship under the new travel policy.

DJI uses Ubuntu in drone computer Ubuntu, the most popular Linux operating system for the Internet of Things, is now available on the Manifold 2, a high-performance embedded computer offered by drone manufacturer, DJI. The Manifold 2 is designed to fit onto DJI’s drone platforms via the onboard SDK and enables developers to transform aerial platforms into truly smarter drones, performing complex computing tasks and advanced image processing, which in-turn creates rapid flexibility for enterprise usage. As part of the offering, the Manifold 2 is planning to feature snaps. Snaps are containerised software packages, designed to work perfectly across cloud, desktop, and IoT devices – with this the first instance of the technology’s availability on drones. Also: Win some Raspberry Pi stickers #GimmeRaspberryPiStickers - Raspberry Pi