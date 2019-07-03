Security: Microsoft/RDP, Misattributed FUD, Linux Patching and LibreOffice Update
-
RDP Exposure To The Internet
The Remote Desktop Protocol, commonly referred to as RDP, is a proprietary protocol developed by Microsoft that is used to provide a graphical means of connecting to a network-connected computer. RDP client and server support has been present in varying capacities in most every Windows version since NT. Outside of Microsoft’s offerings, there are RDP clients available for most other operating systems. If the nitty gritty of protocols is your thing, Wikipedia’s Remote Desktop Protocol article is a good start on your way to a trove of TechNet articles.
RDP is essentially a protocol for dangling your keyboard, mouse and a display for others to use. As you might expect, a juicy protocol like this has a variety of knobs used to control its security capabilities, including controlling user authentication, what encryption is used, and more. The default RDP configuration on older versions of Windows left it vulnerable to several attacks when enabled; however, newer versions have upped the game considerably by requiring Network Level Authentication (NLA) by default. If you are interested in reading more about securing RDP, UC Berkeley has put together a helpful guide, and Tom Sellers, prior to joining Rapid7, wrote about specific risks related to RDP and how to address them.
-
Golang Malware Targets Linux-Based Servers [Ed: Better headline would say something like, "malware written in some programming language (Go) wants people to foolishly install it on a server and it's compiled for or made compatible with GNU/Linux"]
A cryptominer campaign has been targeting Linux-based servers using a new Golang malware, according to research published by F5 Labs.
Though not often seen in the threat landscape, the Golang malware was first identified in mid-2018 and has sustained throughout 2019. Researchers noted the latest operation, which has infected an estimated several thousand machines, began around June 10. The first exploit requests were identified around June 16.
-
Microsoft wants to join private Linux security developer board [Ed: If Linux values security, then it will reject the company that started PRISM with the NSA]
Microsoft has applied to join a private group of Linux developers responsible for reporting and discussing security issues before they go public.
-
Microsoft bids for behind-the-scenes access to Linux flaws [Ed: They have already taken over parts of the Linux Foundation, so why not this?]
Request to join security lists come as the firm reveals Linux usage on Azure VMs outweighs Windows usage.
-
[Slackware] LibreOffice 6.2.5 packages available
Earlier this week, the Document Foundation released version 6.2.5 of their office suite LibreOffice. I have built and uploaded sets of packages for Slackware 14.2 and also for -current, 32bits and 64bits.
The Document Foundation themselves finally think that 6.2.x is production ready: “… Users in production environments can start evaluating LibreOffice 6.2.5…“. I was already happy with 6.2.4 and I find the capability to open and work with MS Office documents improving all the time.
-
Atomic Lab Going Open Source after Dumping Microsoft over High Fees
DumCan open source software cope with petabytes of data? We’re about to find out. Administrators at the European Center for Nuclear Research (CERN), after moving in lockstep with Microsoft longer than their researchers have been smashing atoms with the Large Hadron Collider, appear to have reached the breaking point with the giant technology company. Rather than pay their vendor of long standing - Microsoft - a 10x increase to license mission-critical software, they’re developing their own. In a blog posted last week, Emmanuel Ormancy, a systems architect at the Geneva-based laboratory, said CERN’s Microsoft Alternatives project will take an open-source approach to wresting control of core functionalities and data from the software company. The project, known internally as MAlt, has run since 2018 and will trot out a pair of pilot platforms later this year. The reason: vendor lock-in, which occurs when users become over-reliant on providers of the proprietary products and support services needed to run their operations.
Mozilla: “Internet Villain”, Firefox 68 Helpers and Mozilla’s Latest Research Grants
OpenWrt 18.06.4 released with updated Linux kernel, security fixes Curl and the Linux kernel and much more!
This month, the OpenWrt Community announced the release of OpenWrt 18.06.4, the fourth service release of the stable OpenWrt 18.06 series. This release comes with a number of bug fixes in the network and system and brings updates to the kernel and base packages. The official page reads, “Note that the OpenWrt 18.06.3 release was skipped in favor to 18.06.4 due to a last-minute 4.14 kernel update fixing TCP connectivity problems which were introduced with the first iteration of the Linux SACK (Selective Acknowledgement)vulnerability patches.”
today's howtos and programming
