Atomic Lab Going Open Source after Dumping Microsoft over High Fees
Can open source software cope with petabytes of data? We're about to find out.
Administrators at the European Center for Nuclear Research (CERN), after moving in lockstep with Microsoft longer than their researchers have been smashing atoms with the Large Hadron Collider, appear to have reached the breaking point with the giant technology company.
Rather than pay their vendor of long standing - Microsoft - a 10x increase to license mission-critical software, they’re developing their own.
In a blog posted last week, Emmanuel Ormancy, a systems architect at the Geneva-based laboratory, said CERN’s Microsoft Alternatives project will take an open-source approach to wresting control of core functionalities and data from the software company. The project, known internally as MAlt, has run since 2018 and will trot out a pair of pilot platforms later this year.
The reason: vendor lock-in, which occurs when users become over-reliant on providers of the proprietary products and support services needed to run their operations.
Mozilla: “Internet Villain”, Firefox 68 Helpers and Mozilla’s Latest Research Grants
Mozilla Firefox is one of the most popular browsers available out there. A lot of users prefer it over Chrome just because it encourages privacy protection and features options to keep your Internet activity as private as possible.
But, one of the recently proposed features – DoH (DNS-over-HTTPS) which is still in the testing phase didn’t receive a good response from the UK’s ISPs trade association.
So, the ISPA (Internet Services Providers Association) of UK decided to nominate Mozilla as one of the “Internet Villains” among the nominees for 2019. This is for an award ceremony to be held on 11th July in London by the ISP trade association of the UK.
With the release of Firefox 68, we are pleased to welcome the 55 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 49 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions...
We are very happy to announce the results of our Mozilla Research Grants for the first half of 2019. This was an extremely competitive process, and we selected proposals which address twelve strategic priorities for the internet and for Mozilla. This includes researching better support for integrating Tor in the browser, improving scientific notebooks, using speech on mobile phones in India, and alternatives to advertising for funding the internet. The Mozilla Research Grants program is part of our commitment to being a world-class example of using inclusive innovation to impact culture, and reflects Mozilla’s commitment to open innovation.
We will open a new round of grants in Fall of 2019. See our Research Grant webpage for more details and to sign up to be notified when applications open.
OpenWrt 18.06.4 released with updated Linux kernel, security fixes Curl and the Linux kernel and much more!
This month, the OpenWrt Community announced the release of OpenWrt 18.06.4, the fourth service release of the stable OpenWrt 18.06 series. This release comes with a number of bug fixes in the network and system and brings updates to the kernel and base packages.
The official page reads, “Note that the OpenWrt 18.06.3 release was skipped in favor to 18.06.4 due to a last-minute 4.14 kernel update fixing TCP connectivity problems which were introduced with the first iteration of the Linux SACK (Selective Acknowledgement)vulnerability patches.”
today's howtos and programming
Axiomtek has launched an SDM form-factor “SDM500L” signage board with an 8th Gen Whiskey Lake-U processor with triple 4K display support, up to 32GB RAM, 3x M.2 sockets, and extended temperature support.
Like the 6th Gen Skylake-based Nexcom NDiS S538 that we covered earlier this week, Axiomtek’s new SDM500L signage computer conforms to Intel’s Smart Display Module-Large (SDM-L) form factor, a sleeker version of its OPS (Open Pluggable Specification). It’s similarly designed to be integrated with SDM compliant displays via a PCIe x8 edge interface in special cabinetry aimed at locations with space constraints. Like OPS, SDM also supports remote management.
For the last week, I've mostly been writing tests and fixing bugs. One or two bugs were new, caused by the switch to using the protocol unmarshaling code generator that I wrote a week ago, but most are older bugs that occur when waypipe is exposed to malformed protocol messages. For example, there used to be a use-after-free when a Wayland request to a given object was crafted to create a new object that would overwrite the existing object, but not replace all the references to the old object. Several such bugs were found by fuzzing, using AFL.
AFL is a file-format fuzzer, so it's not immediately obvious how to make it fuzz a pair of programs which use Unix socket connections as input. Furthermore, the Wayland protocol requires file descriptor transfers via sendmsg, and almost no fuzzers are set up to do that. The solution I chose for waypipe is to write an alternative frontend, which runs two linked copies of waypipe as distinct threads, and has a third thread which reads from a given input file and sends messages to the other two threads. The input files are structured with a simple header based format which the third thread can use to decide to which copy of waypipe it should send the next block of data. The headers also include a field indicating how large of a shared memory buffer, if any, to sendmsg to the next selected waypipe thread. To provide the initial test cases for AFL, I wrote a script which proxies a Wayland application and dumps its (formatted) protocol messages to a file.
At this year’s EuroPython Society General Assembly we will vote in a new board of the EuroPython Society for the term 2019/2020.
In the US, we have a very interesting civil option that is quite new: The United States Digital Service. This service was created by President Obama to fix broken government software systems such as the rocky start of the healthcare system.
Developers and designers can serve in this service for as little as 3 months or as long as 4 years and they pay roughly market rates.
In Python, or any other programming language, sometimes you want to add a time delay in your code before you proceed to the next section of the code.
If this is what you want to do, then you should use the sleep function from the time module.
First, I will start by discussing how to use Python’s sleep function. After that I will talk more about some frequently asked questions and how the sleep function is actually implemented under the hood.
When writing and running your Python programs, you may get stuck and need to get help. You may need to know the meaning of certain modules, classes, functions, keywords, etc. The good news is that Python comes with an built-in help system. This means that you don't have to seek help outside of Python itself.
In this article, you will learn how to use the built-in Python help system.
