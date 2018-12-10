Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Developers: How PINE64 is creating a community to compete with Raspberry Pi's

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 6th of July 2019 09:38:13 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
Hardware

Lukasz Erecinski: While SBCs are and will remain our bread and butter, there is no denying that our vision for PINE64 has expanded beyond the SBC market. The core aim of our project remains the same however—to foster a community and bring affordable ARM64 devices to developers and end-users. You have correctly identified that we are building eco-systems; that is to say, we strive for convergence between our SBCs and other ARM64 devices we manufacture.

In result, when evaluating future SOCs, we're not only considering if they'll make for good SBCs but also laptops, modules, tablets, etc. As time progresses, you will see more and more of this type of convergence across devices from us. Allwinner A64 and Rockchip RK3399 are two examples of what we strive for: the Pine64-LTS, the SOPine, Pinebook, PineTab and PinePhone all share the Allwinner A64, whilst the RockPro64, Pinebook Pro and SORock (upcoming module akin to the SOPine) use the Rockchip RK3399.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Security Leftovers

  • The Week in Tech: What Should Your City Do if It’s Hit by Ransomware? [iophk: No. Cities are seen as low-hanging fruit because many still run MS-Windows]

    Cities are now seen as low-hanging fruit by [attackers], because of “legacy systems and lack of budget” to upgrade, said Jennifer Daffron, a risk researcher at the University of Cambridge. They’re also great places to cause chaos, and [attackers], especially nation-state ones, “love to cause chaos to get street cred,” Mr. Falco said.

  • 4 chilling lessons from a tech hotline scam

    He had a few questions, did a Google search for Yahoo’s small business helpline and called. Little did he know the listed number wasn’t for Yahoo tech support at all. Scammers found a way to push their fake number to the top of his Google search, and Bob was tricked into calling a convincing-sounding technician. When the person on the other end asked for his login information, including password and home address, he didn’t question the request. [...]

  • [Old] Why [attackers] ignore most security flaws

    The reasons they wouldn't can vary. Most [intrusion] is criminal, not espionage, and criminal [attackers] tend to make decisions based on hacking the most computers with the least amount of effort. Not all vulnerabilities are easy to use and not all of the easy to use vulnerabilities are in products that are widely deployed.

  • [Old] What’s the best approach to patching vulnerabilities?

    New research shows that most vulnerabilities aren’t exploited and those that are tend to have a high CVSS score (awarded on the basis of how dangerous and easy to exploit the vulnerability is). So, not surprisingly, the most easily exploited flaws are the ones exploited most frequently.

    What’s more surprising is that there’s apparently no relationship between the proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit code being published publicly online and the start of real-world attacks.

Debian Development, Mark Shuttleworth and Lubuntu

  • Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in June 2019

    As you might have noticed as well, this month has been a month with the highest average temperature of all June so far. So I spent more time in the lake than in NEW. I only accepted 12 packages and rejected 1 upload. The rest of the team probably did the same because the overall number of packages that got accepted was only 22. Let’s see whether July will be the same …

  • Mike Gabriel: My Work on Debian LTS/ELTS (June 2019)

    In June 2019, I did not at all reach my goal of LTS/ELTS hours, unfortunately. (At this point, I could come up with a long story about our dog'ish family member and the infection diseases he got, the vet visits we did and the daily care and attention he needed, but I won't...). I have worked on the Debian LTS project for 9,75 hours (of 17 hours planned) and on the Debian ELTS project just for 1 hour (of 12 hours planned) as a paid contributor.

  • Mark Shuttleworth sold a tech startup he built in his garage for $575 million and used the money to visit space
  • Lubuntu Eoan Ermine Wallpaper Contest

    The Lubuntu Team is pleased to announce we are running an Eoan Ermine wallpaper competition, giving you, our community, the chance to submit, and get your favorite wallpapers included in the Lubuntu 19.10 release.

GNOME: Adwaita Theme For Mozilla Firefox and Richard Hughes on ODRS

  • The Ultimate Adwaita Theme For Mozilla Firefox

    A new Firefox theme helps the browser integrated more clearlnyl with the desktop environment’s default theme. The suitably titled ‘Firefox GNOME Theme‘ for Firefox 60 (and up) adheres strictly to the look laid out by the ‘new’ Adwaita theme found in GNOME 3.32 and up. We’re talking the same gradients, colours, and button shapes. It supports Adwaita’s standard beige look and the optional (and soon to be more accessible) dark mode.

  • Richard Hughes: Fun with the ODRS, part 2

    For the last few days I’ve been working on the ODRS, the review server used by GNOME Software and other open source software centers. I had to do a lot of work initially to get the codebase up to modern standards, but now it has unit tests (86% coverage!), full CI and is using the latest versions of everything. All this refactoring allowed me to add some extra new features we’ve needed for a while. [....] For the last few years it’s been mostly me deciding on the ~3k marked-for-moderatation reviews with the help of Google Translate. Let me tell you, after all that my threshold for dealing with internet trolls is super low. There are already over 60 blocked users on the ODRS, although they’ll never really know they are shouting into /dev/null… One change I’ve made here is that it now takes two “reports” of a review before it needs moderation; the logic being that a lot of reports seem accidental and a really bad review is already normally reported by multiple people in the few days after it’s been posted. The other change is that we now have a locale-specific “bad word list” that submitted reports are checked against at submission time. If they are flagged, the moderator has to decide on the action before it’s ever shown to other users. This has already correctly flagged 5 reviews in the couple of days since it was deployed. If you contributed to the spreadsheet with “bad words” for your country I’m very grateful. That bad word list will be available as a JSON dump on the ODRS on Monday in case it’s useful to other people. I fully expect it’ll grow and change over time.

Security: Microsoft/RDP, Misattributed FUD, Linux Patching and LibreOffice Update

  • RDP Exposure To The Internet

    The Remote Desktop Protocol, commonly referred to as RDP, is a proprietary protocol developed by Microsoft that is used to provide a graphical means of connecting to a network-connected computer. RDP client and server support has been present in varying capacities in most every Windows version since NT. Outside of Microsoft’s offerings, there are RDP clients available for most other operating systems. If the nitty gritty of protocols is your thing, Wikipedia’s Remote Desktop Protocol article is a good start on your way to a trove of TechNet articles. RDP is essentially a protocol for dangling your keyboard, mouse and a display for others to use. As you might expect, a juicy protocol like this has a variety of knobs used to control its security capabilities, including controlling user authentication, what encryption is used, and more. The default RDP configuration on older versions of Windows left it vulnerable to several attacks when enabled; however, newer versions have upped the game considerably by requiring Network Level Authentication (NLA) by default. If you are interested in reading more about securing RDP, UC Berkeley has put together a helpful guide, and Tom Sellers, prior to joining Rapid7, wrote about specific risks related to RDP and how to address them.

  • Golang Malware Targets Linux-Based Servers [Ed: Better headline would say something like, "malware written in some programming language (Go) wants people to foolishly install it on a server and it's compiled for or made compatible with GNU/Linux"]

    A cryptominer campaign has been targeting Linux-based servers using a new Golang malware, according to research published by F5 Labs. Though not often seen in the threat landscape, the Golang malware was first identified in mid-2018 and has sustained throughout 2019. Researchers noted the latest operation, which has infected an estimated several thousand machines, began around June 10. The first exploit requests were identified around June 16.

  • Microsoft wants to join private Linux security developer board [Ed: If Linux values security, then it will reject the company that started PRISM with the NSA]

    Microsoft has applied to join a private group of Linux developers responsible for reporting and discussing security issues before they go public.

  • Microsoft bids for behind-the-scenes access to Linux flaws [Ed: They have already taken over parts of the Linux Foundation, so why not this?]

    Request to join security lists come as the firm reveals Linux usage on Azure VMs outweighs Windows usage.

  • [Slackware] LibreOffice 6.2.5 packages available

    Earlier this week, the Document Foundation released version 6.2.5 of their office suite LibreOffice. I have built and uploaded sets of packages for Slackware 14.2 and also for -current, 32bits and 64bits. The Document Foundation themselves finally think that 6.2.x is production ready: “… Users in production environments can start evaluating LibreOffice 6.2.5…“. I was already happy with 6.2.4 and I find the capability to open and work with MS Office documents improving all the time.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6