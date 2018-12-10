Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 6th of July 2019 11:07:08 AM

Filed under

Trident Project have announced the release of Project Trident 19.06 on July 28, 2019, which added a lot of changes from upstream FreeBSD and TrueOS.

Project Trident is a desktop-focused rolling release operating system based on TrueOS. It uses the Lumina desktop as well as a number of self-developed utilities to provide an easy-to-use system that both BSD beginners and advanced system administrators.

This release brings a lot of new packages and updated most of the existing packages to latest available version.

Not only package updates also, they made few of changes in the base package.