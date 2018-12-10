And there's a group of developers that are working in some tools to provide direct translation from Spanish and other tools to ease the Andalusian writing.

I like to write code and I'm always happy to find new problems to solve, to learn new languages, tools and to spend some time trying to code something that I've not done before. So I decided to write a translator from Spanish to Andaluh using rust, and I've created the andaluh-rs lib.

The translator is more or less easy, there're some rules that should be applied from top to bottom that basically replaces some group of letters. There's a implementation in python that uses regular expressions for that. There're a lot of regular expressions, so I thougth that it could be easy to use a parser, so I used the pest parser.