Wine-Staging 4.12 and Games Wine-Staging 4.12 Adds In New Patches Hot off yesterday's Wine 4.12 release, the Wine-Staging crew has announced their v4.12 release that is carrying more than 800 patches atop upstream Wine.

You can try the awesome demo of Jupiter Hell again this weekend Jupiter Hell, the atmospheric and quite brutal roguelike from ChaosForge is opening the doors for another weekend, so you can try out the demo before it goes public. It's absolutely worth doing so too, I've covered it numerous times here because I adore the style and the feel of the gameplay.

The next Humble Monthly is out, with two more interesting early unlock games Even with the Steam Summer Sale right now, Surviving Mars by itself is just under $11 so to get those two games, plus a bunch more when the rest unlock on August 2nd is a sweet deal. Surviving Mars is brilliant by itself, spent tons of hours in it! Additionally, it does also give access to the Humble Trove as always, which allows you to download a ton (47 Linux supported at last count) of DRM-free games.