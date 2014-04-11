Wine-Staging 4.12 and Games
Wine-Staging 4.12 Adds In New Patches
Hot off yesterday's Wine 4.12 release, the Wine-Staging crew has announced their v4.12 release that is carrying more than 800 patches atop upstream Wine.
You can try the awesome demo of Jupiter Hell again this weekend
Jupiter Hell, the atmospheric and quite brutal roguelike from ChaosForge is opening the doors for another weekend, so you can try out the demo before it goes public.
It's absolutely worth doing so too, I've covered it numerous times here because I adore the style and the feel of the gameplay.
The next Humble Monthly is out, with two more interesting early unlock games
Even with the Steam Summer Sale right now, Surviving Mars by itself is just under $11 so to get those two games, plus a bunch more when the rest unlock on August 2nd is a sweet deal. Surviving Mars is brilliant by itself, spent tons of hours in it!
Additionally, it does also give access to the Humble Trove as always, which allows you to download a ton (47 Linux supported at last count) of DRM-free games.
Project Trident 19.06 is Released, which added a lot of changes from upstream FreeBSD and TrueOS
Trident Project have announced the release of Project Trident 19.06 on July 28, 2019, which added a lot of changes from upstream FreeBSD and TrueOS. Project Trident is a desktop-focused rolling release operating system based on TrueOS. It uses the Lumina desktop as well as a number of self-developed utilities to provide an easy-to-use system that both BSD beginners and advanced system administrators. This release brings a lot of new packages and updated most of the existing packages to latest available version. Not only package updates also, they made few of changes in the base package.
Linux Kodachi 6.1 Released, which is based on Xbuntu 18.04 LTS
Warith Al Maawali has announced the release of Linux Kodachi 6.1 on July 27, 2019, which is based on Xbuntu 18.04 LTS. It will provide you with a secure, anti-forensic, and anonymous operating system considering all features that a person who is concerned about privacy would need to have in order to be secure.
